A spinner par excellence, Yuzvendra Chahal's credentials are unmatched and have been proven time and again on both international and domestic stages. Chahal, who is India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is, is unlikely to play on the international stage but remains an asset in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). Chahal, 34, is the highest wicket-taker in IPL with 205 scalps between 2013-2024 and also is the only bowler to surpass the 200-plus mark.

In his stellar IPL career, Chahal has featured for teams like Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru and went on to win the Purple Cap in the 2022 edition for being the highest wicket-taker for the Jaipur-based franchise. However, Chahal was not retained by Royals ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, which saw the leg-spinner enter the players' draft.

Which Team Yuzvendra Chahal is Part of in IPL 2025?

In the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, which took place in Jeddah, Chahal was purchased by the Punjab Kings franchise for a whopping INR 18 crore, making the leg-break bowler the most expensive spinner ever in IPL history. Chahal is known for his guile and ability to outwit the batters, which is a skill that many bowlers lack in the shortest format of the game, making the leg-spinner a cog in the bowling unit.

The 34-year-old will look to improve his performance from IPL 2024, where the spinner managed just 18 wickets, as opposed to 21 and 27 in the 2023, and 2022 seasons, respectively.

