New Delhi [India], October 15: In a remarkable triumph at the World Travel Awards Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony 2025, The Postcard Hotel has once again been named Asia's Leading Boutique Hotel Brand, cementing its position as one of the region's most exceptional luxury hospitality brands. The recognition marks another milestone in the brand's journey to redefine the contours of experiential travel across Asia.

Adding to this achievement, The Postcard Hotel's distinctive properties across India continued the winning streak with a total of 11 prestigious awards. Among the highlights, The Postcard on the Arabian Sea was named Asia's Leading Boutique Hotel 2025, while The Postcard Gir Wildlife Sanctuary earned the title of Asia's Leading Wildlife Resort 2025. The brand's recent additions--The Postcard in the Durrung Tea Estate, Assam, and The Postcard in the Himalayan Willows, Ladakh--were also recognised as India's Leading Boutique Hotel and India's Leading Mountain Resort respectively, underscoring the brand's growing influence and excellence across diverse destinations.

Held at the InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong, the glamorous red-carpet event brought together the most influential figures in the travel and tourism industry from across Asia and Oceania. The World Travel Awards, regarded globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence, celebrates innovation, service, and distinction in hospitality.

"To be recognised by the World Travel Awards on such a prestigious platform is an incredible honour -- and a true reflection of the passion, commitment, and hard work of our entire team," said Kapil Chopra, Founder of The Postcard Hotel. "But beyond the accolades, what fills us with the greatest pride is the positive impact we're creating within the communities we serve. In Assam and Ladakh, we remain deeply dedicated to empowering local communities -- by skilling and employing local talent, supporting sustainable livelihoods, and preserving cultural heritage. For us, true hospitality goes beyond luxury; it lies in ensuring that tourism uplifts and sustains the people and places that make it possible."

Chopra further adds, "To our guests, thank you for your unwavering trust and belief in our vision. And to our remarkable team -- this achievement belongs to you. In just seven years, we've come so far, and if our journey so far is any indication, the next seven years will be even more extraordinary."

These achievements stand as a powerful testament to The Postcard Hotel's vision of transforming luxury travel into deeply personal, place-inspired experiences. With every award, the brand continues to elevate global benchmarks for contemporary, experiential hospitality.

Kapil Chopra, along with a team of seasoned luxury hoteliers including Akanksha Lamba, Anirudh Kandpal, and Raman Bansal, embarked on a visionary journey to create extraordinary experiences for discerning travellers. In December 2018, they unveiled The Postcard Hotel--a brand driven by boldness and ambition, committed to redefining the rules and elevating the standards of experiential luxury. The Postcard Hotel is now opening 8 new hotels in the next 12 months making it the fastest growing uber luxury hotel brand in the world.

Today, The Postcard Hotel's growing collection spans India and beyond. In Goa, its four retreats--Saligao, Velha, Cuelim, and Hideaway--capture the region's charm, while The Postcard on the Arabian Sea offers sweeping oceanfront serenity. In Gujarat, The Postcard Gir Wildlife Sanctuary immerses guests in the land of the Asiatic Lion, and The Postcard Mandalay Hall in Kochi brings art and heritage together in an evocative setting.

Further afield, The Postcard in the Durrung Tea Estate, Assam, and The Postcard in the Himalayan Willows, Leh, offer uncharted adventures and tranquil escapes. Internationally, the brand extends its philosophy through The Postcard Dewa in Thimphu, Bhutan, and The Postcard Galle in Sri Lanka--each a celebration of place, culture, and understated elegance.

