New Delhi [India], November 20: The new Ferragamo collection celebrates the art of watchmaking, blending tradition and innovation, luxury and effortlessness, form and functionality. Sophisticated elegance meets modern attitude through masterful craftsmanship and creative flair, marking time with exclusive designs that combine premium materials, meticulous finishes, and iconic details like the Gancini motif. Bold volumes, sleek lines, and jewellery-inspired profiles define a contemporary aesthetic. Every element is crafted to reflect Ferragamo's distinctive identity and ingenuity, where technical precision and timeless refinement converge in an unmistakable balance of classic inspiration, glamour, and sporty design.

The latest collection of Ferragamo is exclusively available at Just In Time stores and website.

FERRAGAMO DUO

Ferragamo Duo merges heritage and modernity, appealing to both men and women with two case sizes available. The watch stands out with its guilloche dial, enhanced by a matte finish that plays with light and shadow. The Double Gancini motif on the dial adds a signature touch without compromising its versatile minimalism. The contrast between polished steel and yellow gold delivers refined duality, while 3D indexes add depth to the dial and ensure excellent readability.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

- Case: 28 or 40 mm

- Movement: 3-hand quartz (Ronda 773.3 or 713.2) - Swiss Made

- Dial: matte-finished guilloche with Double Gancini motif and 3D indexes

- Strap: steel with butterfly clasp and Ferragamo logo

- Water resistance: 30 or 50 meters

F-80 TONNEAU

Bold, modern lines define the iconic F-80 Tonneau, where elegance, comfort, and attitude meet precision engineering. This watch perfectly embodies the brand's spirit, combining functionality and avant-garde style with a sustainable approach, showcased in its recycled strap. The two-tone case reinvents the tonneau shape with a clean, recognizable aesthetic, while the sunray dial, luminescent hands, and exposed screws add a dynamic, sporty edge to this timepiece designed for multiple experiences.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

- Case: tonneau 41.8 mm

- Movement: Ronda 515.2 with date - Swiss Made

- Dial: guilloche sunray finish with luminescent indexes and hands

- Strap: recycled PU with butterfly clasp and Ferragamo logo

- Water resistance: 100 meters

