New Delhi [India], October 8: Founded by Sona Reddy and Deepti 'Deej' Jasti, the initiative partners with Curator and Gallerist Rukshaan Krishna to bring a collective energy of contemporary voices to THIS in Hyderabad.

In a move set to enrich Hyderabad's cultural tapestry, a new curatorial initiative named 'THIS' will launch in October. Founded by two passionate art enthusiasts--Award Winning Architect Sona Reddy and Senior Music Executive Deepti 'Deej' Jasti--THIS is born from a shared belief that art is a fundamental experience that should be open to all.

THIS Gallery's inaugural exhibition, 'People of the Homeland', will feature a collection of works by 20 prominent emerging and mid-career artists from Baroda, curated by Rukshaan Krishna.

At its core, THIS is a philosophy--a commitment to demystifying the art world and fostering an environment of inclusivity and discovery. The founders envision THIS not merely as a gallery but as a space that propels new dialogues and cultivates a more accessible, vibrant art scene for enthusiasts and collectors across the city.

"We asked ourselves, 'What if a gallery felt less like a silent hall and more like a vibrant living room where ideas are exchanged?'" Sona Reddy explains. "THIS is our answer--a space for dialogue, discovery, and a genuine human connection with art."

"Art should not be a monologue delivered from behind a red velvet rope." says Deej. "To us, art is about identifying what you really like, and would love to live with everyday. With THIS, we are creating a platform where artists, new collectors, and the simply curious can connect and share in the experience."

Through paintings, sculptures, ceramics, and woodcuts, THIS Gallery's first exhibition offers a multi-sensory experience that invites viewers to reflect and engage with storytelling.

Central to the exhibition is the transformative use of materials and processes, with mediums such as clay, modified fibres of cotton to create a unique medium, repurposed brick and mortar, and pigments shaped into tactile expressions of memory, presence, and resilience. In some of the works on display, what may initially appear as complex or crowded compositions gradually reveals deliberate choreography, mapping collective experiences and inviting viewers to contemplate the interplay of past, present, and imagined realities.

"The artists explore the multifaceted concept of belonging and the dilemmas it poses," says curator Rukshaan Krishna. "Each artist, through their medium, creates a space where humour, beauty, pain, and joy converge; transcending expression to encourage us to perceive the world through a lens of wonder. I am excited to bring this collective energy to a new space like THIS Gallery in Hyderabad with Sona & Deej."

Exhibition Details:

Show: People of the Homeland

Presented by: THIS Gallery in collaboration with Rukshaan Krishna

Venue: Room Therapy Collective, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Exhibition Dates: October 11-31, 2025

Gallery Hours: 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Participating Artists:

Ajay Dhapa, Girjesh kumar Singh, Gulab Kapadiya, Jagadeesh Guttula, Prathap Modi, Sanjay Barot, Avinash Bishnurkar, Kamal Pandya, Ketan Amin, Nimesh Patel, Sajal Sasanka Sarkar, Pradnya K., Chalapaka Chakravarthy, Dhruv Patel, Prajith E., Damayanti Debnath, Manish Sharma, Nandini Das, Hiren Patel, Debashish Dutta

About Rukshaan Art:

Rukshaan Art was established in 2007 by Rukshaan Krishna to promote contemporary art. She works with a host of talented artists who belong to different parts of India and work with a variety of mediums and subjects. After interacting closely with them and discovering their potential, the need to establish an artists' studio became imperative. Set up in 2009 in Baroda, the studio nurtures painters, sculptors and printmakers who have demonstrated extraordinary skills and promise in the field of fine art. Camps and residencies for artists. The studio stands strong, even today because of the support of its artists.

About THIS Gallery:

Founded by Award Winning Architect Sona Reddy and Senior Music and Tech Executive Deepti Jasti, THIS is an initiative to curate fine art exhibitions with emerging artists from around the country, aimed at making art accessible and relatable. It creates inspiring art experiences designed for a diverse community of both new and established art collectors.

