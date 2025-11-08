VMPL

Doha [Qatar], November 8: The India Water Foundation (IWF) marked a significant milestone in its global engagement journey with its active participation at the 2nd World Summit on Social Development 2025 (WSSD 2025), held in Doha from November 4-6. The Foundation's delegation, led by Dr. Arvind Kumar, President, IWF, was granted a special bilateral meeting with H.E. Ms. Amina J. Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, to deliberate on regional cooperation and strategies for accelerating progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as the 2030 deadline draws near.

Dr. Kumar was accompanied by Ms. Shweta Tyagi, Chief Functionary, IWF, and Master Dhananjay Kumar, Junior Goodwill Ambassador, IWF. During the meeting, Ms. Mohammed appreciated the Foundation's ongoing efforts in advancing social and environmental priorities and commended its deep commitment despite being a relatively young organization. She reiterated that "we must put people at the centre of development to advance progress, protect rights, and build resilience for all."

Dr. Kumar reaffirmed IWF's alignment with the United Nations' mission, emphasizing India's contributions in advancing poverty alleviation, gender equality, education, health, and water security. He also highlighted India's leadership during the G20 Presidency, particularly in amplifying the voices of the Global South and Africa, to foster equitable development and partnerships.

As a gesture of goodwill, Dr. Kumar presented Ms. Mohammed with his recent publications India at 75 and Beyond, Friday Musings, and the SDG 6 Report on Ten South and South-West Asian Countries prepared for UNESCAP--reflecting IWF's knowledge leadership and commitment to regional and global collaboration. The delegation was deeply moved by Ms. Mohammed's humility and warmth, and her encouragement for IWF to continue bridging local action with global advocacy.

The World Summit on Social Development 2025, convened in Doha by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) and hosted by the Government of Qatar, brought together over 14,000 participants from around the world including 40+ Heads of State and Government, 170 Ministers, international organization leaders, civil society, academia, and youth representatives. It served as a major turning point, marking three decades since the first World Summit on Social Development in Copenhagen (1995), and reasserting the global community's commitment to social inclusion, equity, and sustainable growth. It culminated in the adoption of the Doha Political Declaration, which underscores that human well-being, not economic indicators alone, must remain at the centre of policymaking and global cooperation.

In his opening address, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a compelling message: "The Doha Declaration is a people's plan - our shared roadmap to confront growing inequalities and rebuild trust in multilateralism." He warned that despite technological progress, the world continues to face stark divides in wealth, opportunity, and access to basic services. "We must reimagine social development for a new era anchored in dignity, inclusion, and justice," he asserted.

Sessions and side events throughout the Summit explored themes of decent work, youth empowerment, digital inclusion, gender equity, and the social dimensions of climate change. Delegates agreed that eradicating poverty and building inclusive societies require transforming commitments into concrete policies and measurable outcomes. The overarching message of WSSD 2025 was clear: social development must take centre stage if humanity is to achieve the 2030 Agenda. The Summit called for renewed multilateral cooperation, enhanced social protection systems, greater investment in education and health, and the integration of climate resilience into social policy frameworks.

For India Water Foundation, participation in WSSD 2025 reaffirmed its long-standing belief that sustainable water and environmental management are inseparable from social progress. As nations move forward from Doha, IWF pledges to continue contributing to India's and the region's social development agenda through innovative partnerships, knowledge-sharing, and people-centred initiatives.

