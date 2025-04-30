PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30: In a significant step towards the launch of its much-anticipated new facility, SPARSH Hospitals recently held a traditional Pujan ceremony at the upcoming over 300-bedded SPARSH Hospital in Hennur. On this auspicious occasion, Dr. Sharan Shivaraj Patil, Chairman of SPARSH Group, along with his family and key members of the SPARSH leadership team, performed Pujan seeking divine blessings so that they can offer best-in-class services to those in need. The event marked the beginning of the final phase before the hospital becomes fully operational in mid-May.

Also Read | Upcoming Car and Bike Launches in May 2025: From Tata Altroz Facelift to 2025 Kia Carens and 2025 Yezdi Adventure, Check List of Upcoming Vehicles To Launch Next Month.

"SPARSH Hennur represents our vision for the future of healthcare--premium infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and a deeply human touch, all under one roof. This hospital stands as a pillar of clinical excellence and plays an important role in shaping and sustaining quality healthcare in the region," Dr. Sharan Shivaraj Patil, Chairman, SPARSH Group of Hospitals, said after performing the Pujan.

As one of Bengaluru's fastest-growing healthcare providers, SPARSH Group of Hospitals continues to invest in building a holistic healthcare ecosystem with world-class facilities and technologies, merging clinical expertise with social responsibility. This hospital is not only a pillar of clinical excellence but also a driver of economic opportunity. It generates around 2500 direct and indirect employment opportunities. SPARSH Hennur is all set to become a contributor to the local economy and deliver world-class quality healthcare in the region.

Also Read | PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online for Free in India: How To Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Match Telecast on TV?.

SPARSH Hennur is designed and developed to deliver compassionate care with ethical practices. It will offer advanced specialities and high-end diagnostics. The upcoming unit is supported by world-class infrastructure and technologies. The facility's hyperlocal focus will ensure deeper community engagement and more efficient access to expert medical services.

As one of Bengaluru's fastest-growing healthcare providers, SPARSH Hospitals continues to invest in building a holistic healthcare ecosystem with world-class facilities and technologies, merging clinical expertise with social responsibility. The Hennur unit is a part of SPARSH's ongoing expansion to bring high-quality, ethical, and patient-centric healthcare to people of Bengaluru and nearby areas. The focus of the Group is also on combining medical expertise with innovation to provide personalized, high-quality care across specialities. Technology-driven healthcare advancements, including real-time robotic assistance and AI diagnostics, ensure personalized, effective treatments.

SPARSH Group of Hospitals is revolutionizing healthcare through next-level precision and innovation across specialities. By integrating robotic-assisted surgeries, 3-D printing, and AI-driven diagnostics, SPARSH ensures safer, patient-centric treatments with superior outcomes. SPARSH Hospitals is advancing Organ Transplants, particularly in liver and kidney procedures. Its multidisciplinary teams utilize cutting-edge imaging, minimally invasive techniques, and precision medicine to improve transplant success rates and post-operative recovery.

The organization is also committed to equitable healthcare, and it believes that quality healthcare should not be a privilege but a right for all. By bridging the gap between cutting-edge medical advancements and those in need, SPARSH Hospitals ensure a healthier future for our nation.

SPARSH Hospitals continues to expand its facilities and introduce groundbreaking technologies, setting new standards in precision-driven, compassionate healthcare. The operationalisation of the upcoming Hennur Unit will manifest the Group's commitment to ensuring a healthier future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)