PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: In the match number 19 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 Lahore Qalandars take on defending champions Islamabad United in front of their home crowd. Islamabad United are undefeated thus far having won five out of five matches as they continue to be on top of the PSL 2025 points table and team standings. Meanwhile, if you are looking for LQ vs IUPSL 2025 live streaming online and telecast details then scroll down. PSL 2025 Points Table and Team Standings Updated With NRR.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars are in third spot on the PSL 2025 points table with three wins from six games. This is the second meeting this season between these two teams. In the earlier fixture, Islamabad United defeated Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets.

When is Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Lahore Qalandars have won three games and for their next win they will clash with table toppers Islamabad United in match 19 of PSL (Pakistan Super League) 2025 on Wednesday, April 30. The Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United match is set to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and it has a scheduled start time of 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Match in PSL 2025?

Earlier, Sony Sports had the official broadcasting rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. Sony Sports Network has decided not to live broadcast PSL 2025 matches in India. Fans in India, hence, won't be able to watch Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 match live telecast on their TV channels. For Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below. PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online on YouTube Stopped in India As Government Bans Several Pakistani Channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Match in PSL 2025?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 matches in India. However, FanCode pulled out and decided not to live-stream any of the PSL 2025 matches in India. Although fans in India will be able to watch Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 live streaming on the Tamasha app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2025 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).