New Delhi, April 30: In May 2025 is expected to be much-anticipated car and bike launches for the Indian auto industry. Auto brands like Tata Motors, Kia, Volkswagen, MG, and Yezdi are reportedly preparing for new model launches. The Indian auto industry is expected to showcase the launch of a revised multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), a facelifted version of a premium hatchback and more in May 2025.

In March 2025, several vehicles were launched in India. The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq made its debut. Additionally, the 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 was introduced, appealing to sports bike lovers with its advanced features and design. Royal Enfield also launched an updated model of the Hunter. Additionally, the Bajaj Chetak 3503 electric scooter was launched, showcasing the growing trend towards electric mobility in the country. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara India Launch Delayed, Likely To Arrive in September 2025; Check Specifications and Features.

Upcoming Car and Bike Launches in May 2025

This month, automakers such as Tata Motors, MG, Volkswagen, Kia, and Yezdi are anticipated to launch their new models.

Tata Altroz Facelift: The Tata Altroz facelift is anticipated to be launched in India on May 21. The updated version is expected to feature a redesigned front bumper, which may include a new LED headlight setup. Additionally, it is likely to come with signature-style daytime running lights (DRLs) and fog lamps positioned lower on the vehicle. The Altroz facelift is expected to retain the same engine options as its predecessor. The Tata Altroz facelift price may start at around INR 6.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Kia Carens: The updates Kia Carens is expected to launch in India on May 8, 2025. The 2025 Kia Carens is expected to arrive with a redesigned front grille, headlamps, updated bumpers, and new alloy wheels. The MPV is likely to get a 12.3-inch display, a panoramic sunroof, and Level-2 ADAS features. The Carens is expected to come with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, a turbo-petrol engine, and a diesel engine. The expected starting price of the 2025 Kia Carens is around INR 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Volkswagen Golf GTI may be launched in India by May 2025 as a completely built unit (CBU). The hatchback is likely to come with a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital cockpit. It may feature 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The Golf GTI is expected to be powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT). The Volkswagen Golf GTI price is expected to be around INR 52 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Windsor EV: The MG Windsor EV is expected to make its debut in May 2025 with an upgraded 50.6kWh battery pack, which may offer a range of up to 460 km on a single charge. The electric vehicle (EV) will likely feature a 4-way powered front seat for the co-driver along with Level-2 ADAS technologies. It may include automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control. The MG Windsor EV price is expected to be around INR 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom), excluding the additional battery rental fee. Porsche May Hike Car Prices Later This Year in US if Tariffs Remain in Place.

2025 Yezdi Adventure: The 2025 Yezdi Adventure is expected to launch in India on May 15. While the design is likely to remain familiar, the bike may feature minor styling changes and an updated engine. Known for its rugged touring capabilities, the Yezdi Adventure will continue to appeal to adventure bike enthusiasts. The 2025 Yezdi Adventure price in India is expected to be around INR 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

These vehicles are expected to launch in May 2025. All the upcoming cars and bikes are anticipated to come with advanced specifications and features.

