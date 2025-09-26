PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: AAFT (Asian Academy of Film & Television), a leading institute in the field of media and creative studies, celebrated the grand inauguration of its 126th batch at Marwah Studios, Noida. This historic moment was made even more special by the presence of renowned personalities from the world of Indian cinema and music.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Living Legend Gulzar, Shares Picture ‘For the Books’ With Poet-Filmmaker (See Post).

The event was inaugurated by renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and popular music director Anu Malik. Joining them on stage were film director Suhrita Das, actors Shammi Duhan, Hiranya Ojha, Arhaan, and lyricist Shweta Bothra. The auditorium was packed with young students excited for the new beginnings of their careers.

In his welcome address, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University, expressed pride in the institute's achievements. He said that AAFT, which has set 11 international records, is now the only institute in the world to have successfully launched 126 batches. Mahesh Bhatt inspired the students, describing cinema as a mirror of life and advising them to move towards self-discovery. Anu Malik praised the institute and enlivened the atmosphere with one of his popular songs.

Also Read | Pakistan Cricketer Sahibzada Farhan Booked by Dubai Police For Gun Celebration During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match? Here’s The Fact Check.

Other guests shared their thoughts on direction, acting, writing, and the importance of hard work. The event was not only informative but also an inspiring experience for the students. With this inauguration, a new generation of students began their creative journey with great enthusiasm and hope.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)