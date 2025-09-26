Pakistan Cricketer Sahibzada Farhan Booked by Dubai Police For Gun Celebration During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match? Here's The Fact Check

The ongoing Asia Cup 2025 has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons, rather than cricket itself. The geo-political tensions between India and Pakistan have spilled over the sporting field, which was evident during both IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 matches, where in the group stage India national cricket team did not shake hands with the Pakistan national cricket team, and in the Super 4 encounter, where Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan's provocative gestures attracted eyeballs. Fact Check: Has Haris Rauf's Wife Muzna Masood Malik Met With A Car Accident In Islamabad? Here's Truth.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have lodged an official complaint against Rauf and Farhan to the ICC, a fake post circulating the social media suggests that the latter, who is a Pakistan middle-order batter, has been booked by Dubai Police, and might soon get arrested for 'gun celebration'. Upon scoring his half-century, Farhan celebrated provocatively, mimicking the actions of a machine gun while using his bat, which has irked the BCCI and drawn flak from netizens alike. Check out the fake social media post claiming Farhan's impending arrest below.

Fake Post Claiming Sahibzada Farhan's Booking and Impending Arrest

🚨 Sahibzada Farhan has been booked by Dubai Police for promoting terrorism on their land & may get arrested today! pic.twitter.com/0gdDr0IzQJ — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) September 25, 2025

Has Sahibzada Farhan Been Booked by Dubai Police For Gun Celebration During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match?

No. This is a fake claim, as no such information about any booking or impending arrest is reported by local news or security agencies in the UAE of Sahibzada Farhan following his gun celebration during the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match. Parwa Nahi Hai' Sahibzada Farhan Opens Up On His 'Gun Celebration' After Scoring Half-Century During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match, Says 'Age Bhi Dikhenge' (Watch Video)

Grok Busts Fake Claim

I checked multiple news sources like Khaleej Times, ESPN Cricinfo, and Cricbuzz, along with web searches—no reports confirm Sahibzada Farhan being booked or arrested by Dubai Police for promoting terrorism. The claim appears to be a rumor linked to controversy over his gun-firing… — Grok (@grok) September 25, 2025

Fan Calls Out Fake Claim Instantly

Not true... — Aanand Krishna (@aanand_krishnaa) September 25, 2025

Another User Calls Fake Claim Good Bollywood Plot

In which Bollywood movie will this happen? 🤔 — Ryan Brooks (@IamRyanBrooks11) September 25, 2025

User Calls Claim Fake

Fake news — Manmeet swatch (@swatch_manmeet) September 25, 2025

Several users on X also called out the post as false, knowing how the tensions between India and Pakistan have seen a rise in such untrue news, which eventually turn out to be fake claims for traction. Sahibzada Farhan will look to justify his gun celebration when the ICC hearing comes up regarding the BCCI's complaint against the batter and Rauf, which might see the sanctions imposed on the players and nothing more.

Fact check

Claim : Sahibzada Farhan Booked By Dubai Police For Gun Celebration During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match Conclusion : No. This is a fake claim as no such reports are available in local media or security agencies. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 26, 2025 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).