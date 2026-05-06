Business News | Aamby Valley City: India's Most Iconic Destination for Weddings, Leisure & Luxury Escapes

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: In today's world, travellers and celebrators are no longer looking for just a venue or a holiday--they are looking for an experience. A place that offers grandeur for weddings, serenity for leisure, adventure for thrill-seekers, and unforgettable moments for every generation.

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That destination is Aamby Valley City.

Spread across over 10,000 acres in the pristine Sahyadri mountains, Aamby Valley City is not merely a luxury destination--it is a world in itself. A self-contained city where destination weddings become legendary, family getaways become memorable escapes, and every visit transforms into an immersive experience of nature, hospitality, and lifestyle.

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Whether it is a lavish wedding celebration, a corporate retreat, a luxury holiday, or a weekend escape from the city, Aamby Valley City offers something truly rare--everything, in one destination.

India's Most Iconic Wedding DestinationAamby Valley City has redefined the very idea of destination weddings in India.

This is not a single venue--it is an entire city designed for celebrations.

From the grandeur of Town Square, one of Asia's largest event spaces spanning over 1,17,167 sq. ft. and accommodating up to 3,000 guests, to the serene elegance of Banaras Ghat, where a bride can make a breathtaking arrival by pontoon boat, every venue tells a unique story.

The impressive Aamby Auditorium, spread across 27,000 sq. ft. with a capacity of 1,500 guests, is ideal for grand receptions, large-scale celebrations, and prestigious corporate events. Spaces like Lagoon Beach, Golf Lawn, East Deck, and Lake Garden create unforgettable settings for mehendi ceremonies, haldi functions, sangeet nights, pheras, and receptions.

Here, weddings unfold across lakesides, beaches, gardens, mountains, and breathtaking open landscapes--creating celebrations that are not just hosted, but truly lived.

"Weddings today are about storytelling, not just ceremonies. At Aamby Valley City, we give families the freedom to design every chapter of that story across spaces that are as diverse as their imagination," says Romie Dutt.

The Ultimate Getaway Destination for Every Age GroupWhat makes Aamby Valley City truly iconic is that it goes far beyond weddings. It is one of India's finest leisure and getaway destinations--perfect for families, couples, adventure seekers, golf enthusiasts, and luxury travellers alike.

From serene lakes, mountain views, and private cottages for those seeking relaxation, to thrilling experiences at 19 Degree North including ATV rides, ziplining, rappelling, rock climbing, jungle safaris, trekking, paintball, and wilderness camping, every guest finds their perfect escape. The signature Power Glider experience adds an unforgettable aerial adventure, soaring 4,500 feet above the Sahyadris.

"Aamby Valley is designed to be more than a destination--it is an experience for every kind of traveller. From celebrations to adventure, from leisure to luxury, every guest finds their own reason to return," adds Romie Dutt.

Golf, Luxury & LifestyleFor golf lovers, Aamby Valley City offers one of its most prestigious experiences--an 18-hole PGA-approved championship golf course, set amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Sahyadris.

This world-class course is not just a sporting destination, but a lifestyle statement--bringing together exclusivity, luxury, and scenic perfection.

It is equally ideal for leisure travellers, business leaders, and families looking for refined experiences beyond the ordinary.

Luxury Living Designed for ExperiencesA destination of this scale demands hospitality at the highest level.

Aamby Valley City offers a diverse portfolio of luxury accommodations--from charming Aussie Rooms and Spanish Cottages to elegant Burmese Chalets, exclusive Cabanas with private plunge pools, and panoramic hilltop residences like Hermitage and Supreme Cottage.

Each stay is thoughtfully designed to offer privacy, comfort, and indulgence--whether for wedding guests, holidaymakers, or corporate travellers.

Complementing this is a rich culinary journey through world-class dining experiences including:

- Global cuisine at Woodpecker

- Mediterranean elegance at Mabruk

- Scenic indulgence at Lake Front Cafe

- The timeless charm of Legend - The Golf Cafe

Every meal becomes part of the destination experience.

The Future of Luxury Destinations in IndiaAs modern travellers seek more immersive experiences and destination weddings continue to evolve into multi-day celebrations, the demand is shifting--from places to complete ecosystems.

Aamby Valley City is not just participating in that future--it is defining it.

Because here, success is not measured in square feet or room inventory.

It is measured in moments, memories, and magnificence.

Aamby Valley City is not where you visit.It is where you celebrate life itself.

For more details please visit www.aambyvalley.com or Contact us on : 91754 90700/91754 91700, 022-39895000, 020-22965111

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