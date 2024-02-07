SRV Media

New Delhi [India], February 7: Aarsun Woods Private Limited, a known Indian Royal furniture brand with a rich legacy of over 40 years in the handicrafts industry, is about to start a large-scale expansion project. Guided by its CMD, Ashish Mittal, the company recently opened its first physical store in Mysuru, Karnataka, marking a significant milestone. This CoCo model (Company owned company-operated store) is designed to serve as an experiential center for clients in Mysore and surrounding regions.

Aarsun's store in Mysuru is the first one in India, besides their manufacturing facility in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, which makes the company more established in the country. Aarsun Woods Private Limited is a popular choice among Architects and Interior Designers, known for providing fresh ideas to meet their clients' needs. One of the most awarded companies in handicraft furniture, Aarsun, was awarded the Global Excellence Award twice in 2018 and 201. Later in 2023, Aarsun got an award from the Hon'ble Governor of Uttarakhand for their contribution to promoting handicrafts and generating work for the locals.

Specially recognized among Architects and Interior Designers, Aarsun Woods Private Limited is more than a furniture brand; it is a global trademark registered in 35 countries, conducting business in over 55 nations. The company specializes in hand-carved wooden furniture meticulously crafted by skilled artisans. Using dynamic social marketing, Aarsun has elevated traditional art to the global stage.

With over 2 lakh subscribers on YouTube and a robust presence across major social media channels, Aarsun has successfully promoted the art of carving furniture worldwide. The direct engagement with end users and the ability to create bespoke furniture have established Aarsun's popularity among clients. Their fusion of solid wood, artistic designs, and theme-based color choices makes Aarsun furniture the preferred choice for those seeking distinctive designs.

The evolving trends in the Indian furniture market have witnessed a structural shift over recent years. Aarsun has become a top choice, especially for its carved temple and sofa set design, which is now more popular than plain and imported Chinese options that used to be dominant in the market. The increased demand for quality solid wood and designer furniture has changed the scene. Furniture store owners all over India are now leaning towards branded designer choices, with Aarsun at the forefront.

Because of this, many furniture store owners are contacting Aarsun about opening stores in their areas to meet the rising demand for good-quality furniture at reasonable prices. The company is hopeful about going beyond their goal of 40 stores, driven by homeowners' growing interest in high-quality and attractive furniture. With the market growing rapidly, Aarsun

Furniture is ready to take advantage of the huge potential in designer and Royal Wooden Furniture.

Aarsun is exploring the possibility of establishing international stores in the near future. Entire details about Aarsun Furniture can be found on their website: https://aarsunwoods.com

