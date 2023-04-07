New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI/ATK): The official trailer of the much-awaited film 'Neelavelicham' helmed by Aashiq Abu based on the story written by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer gets released. The film features a talented cast including Rima Kallingal, Roshan Mathew, and Shine Tom Chacko in lead roles, alongside Tovino Thomas as the protagonist is slated to get released on 2023 April 20. The trailer of the film has garnered significant attention on social media and was endorsed by many notable figures in the film industry.

Additional screenplay has been written by Hrishikesh Bhaskaran. The movie is produced by Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal under the banner of OPM Cinemas. The other cast involved include Chemban Vinod Jose, James Elia, Jayaraj Kozhikode, Uma KP, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Renji Kangol, Jitin Puthenchery, Nisthar Sait, Pramod Veliyanad, Thasneem, Pooja Mohanraj, Devaki Bhaagi, and Indian as actors. The cinematography is by Girish Gangadharan, with V Saajan as Film Editor. Benny Kattappana is the production controller, and Jothish Shankar is the art director.

The make-up was done by Ronex Xavier, while Sameera Saneesh was the costume designer. Vishnu Govind handled the sound mixing, and the sound design was a joint effort of Vishnu Govind and Nixon George. Francis Xavier, Herald, Josukutty, Karol Goerge, and Francis played the strings.

The assistant directors were Hareesh Thekkeppatt and Bibin Raveendran, while Supreme Sundar performed the stunts. Dr Sreejith Dancity was in charge of choreography, and AS Dinesh was the PRO. Sangeetha Janachandran handles marketing and communication under the banner of Stories Social, while Yellow Tooth handled the designs.

