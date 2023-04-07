Jackie Chan is an actor loved by everyone. From his works in the west with movies like Rush Hour and more to starring in classics like Drunken Master, Chan is someone who has bought much joy to many people. A man truly dedicated to his craft and making sure that the audiences are entertained in the best way possible, Chan always brings his A-game to everything no matter what. Jackie Chan Birthday Special: 9 Quotes By the Rush Hour Star That Will Bestow Important Life Lessons On You!

While Jackie Chan’s characters have interesting lives in almost all of his movies, the actor himself has lived quite a life too. Did you know he actually has the most credits in a film? So, to celebrate Jackie Chan turning 69, let’s take a look at five interesting facts about him that are sure to surprise you.

He Holds a Record for Having the Most Credits in a Film

Jackie Chan is known to always take his work seriously, and sometimes he might just go a step further and take it a bit too seriously actually. Working on the film titled Chinese Zodiac, Chan decided to take on some extra work which earned him the Guinness World Record for having the most credits in a movie. Having a total of 15 credits, he surely worked hard on that one.

Chan Confronted the Triad Gang

China is notorious for its infamous Triad Gang. So naturally, when Chan began to get famous and had wealth come towards him, he started getting harassed by them. When he decided that he had enough, he confronted the gang with guns and grenades ready for a fight. Of course, he walked off safe, but this sure is an interesting piece of trivia.

He Can Sing

Everyone knows just how good of an action star Jackie Chan actually is. He easily ranks among the biggest action stars we have ever had, and he always delivers on that front. But aside from that, Chan is also a great singer. Having released over 20 albums in China, Jackie Chan surely carved a name for himself in music as well.

Doing His Own Stunts

You have of course heard about stars like Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves doing their own stunts in movies today, however, Jackie Chan was actually the blueprint. He is a man who is his own stunt-double. Having suffered many injuries throughout the years, Jackie has always made sure that he will do his own stunts no matter what.

He Initially Hated Rush Hour

Who would have thought that the movie that gave Jackie Chan his huge American break, would have been hated by him initially. When pitched Rush Hour, Chan hated the idea as he didn’t understand its concept well and called it “terrible.” Well, a few years later, here we are as Rush Hour has one of the most beloved comedy trilogies out there. Rush Hour 4: Jackie Chan Confirms Sequel With Him and Chris Tucker is In the Works!

Jackie Chan truly is a star, and we can’t thank him enough for the great movies he has given us. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

