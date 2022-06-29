India Trade Awards to be held on October 29 and 30, 2022

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI/SRV): The most awaited India Trade Awards are to be held on October 29 and 30, 2022 at Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru, Karnataka. The event is to be held from 11 am to 7 pm, said Abdul Musaddiq, Managing Director of the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce.

Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce (AATCOC) will organise the first edition of the India Trade Awards, 'Awards for Excellence.'

The India Trade Awards will encourage and appreciate the development of new ideas and their implementation in various industry that has contributed to India's economy, employment, culture, hospitality quality, and success.

India Trade Awards is a platform to appreciate the government initiatives, NGOs, and others to share their positive work leading the nation.

In addition, Indian Journo (www.indianjourno.com) and The Trade connect (www.thetradeconnect.com) joined hands to support the Event along with Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce and Business Achievers India Foundation.

The awards are to recognize organizations and individuals for their achievements in business, encourage innovation, technology in various areas, and entrepreneurship in India.

AATCOC aspires to establish a forum for organizations and entrepreneurs where enterprises may be recognized for their efforts through the India Trade Awards. The Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce (AATCOC) is the appropriate venue for inspiring leaders of tomorrow, organizations, individuals, and entrepreneurs to help Asian and Arab enterprises grow and prosper. AATCOC was founded to bridge the gap between Asian and Arab enterprises, with a particular emphasis on the MSME sectors.

The Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce (AATCOC) wishes to assist organizations and entrepreneurs in their professional achievements by conducting research and recognising their efforts.

ATCOC has been collaborating with the Government of India and the Government of Karnataka in various areas of commerce and industry by implementing specific initiatives, addressing significant industry concerns, and acting as a catalyst for policy change.

Entrepreneurs are inventive and imaginative. To remain competitive in the domestic and worldwide markets, they constantly introduce new goods and methods, as well as unique services. Such inventive attempts can now be encouraged and promoted in the wider goal of qualitative growth. The AATCOC honours these entrepreneurs for their exceptional achievement by bestowing prizes to motivate and encourage them.

The benefits of nomination for India Trade Awards include Membership, Marketing, Brand Reputation, Magazine Subscription for one year, Article Publication, Press Release

The award categories will include:

- Hotels and Hospitality Restaurants, Cafes and Nightlife Information Technology

- Travel and Tourism

- Logistics and Transportation Construction

- Real Estate and Construction Health and Fitness

- Beauty care and Cosmetics Hospitals and Healthcare Banking and Finance (NBFC)

- Education

- Media and Advertising

- Events and Entertainment Gems and Jewellery

- Import and Export

- Manpower / HR Consultancy Food and Beverage

- Garments / Textile

- Individual Awards

- Others (Honorary Awards)

The nomination period for India Trade Awards kick-started on June 20, 2022, and will go on until Sept 30, 2022. Following the nomination, the screening and shortlisting will be held from October 1, 2022, to October 8, 2022.

Selection will take place between October 10, 2022, to Oct 15, 2022.

Finally, the Award presentation will be conducted with a grand opening on October 29 and 30, 2022.

Those declared as ' Winner ' at the India Trade Awards under any category mentioned above will receive a memento and certificate of winning. Along with the certificate, the winners will also get the trademarked logo of the India Trade Awards for their business marketing purposes.

For more information, visit www.indiatradeawards.com or www.aatcoc.org or contact on 080-45684568

