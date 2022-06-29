Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is set to miss the fifth Test against England, scheduled at the start of next month, after testing positive for COVID-19. Following his diagnosis, BCCI had missed a stern warning to all the Indian players to remain indoors to avoid any further cases. However, several members of the squad were seen having dinner in a restaurant. Rohit Sharma To Miss 5th Test Against England, Jasprit Bumrah Will Captain India: Report.

The fifth Test between India and England, which was to be played last year but was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian squad, will be played in Edgbaston starting from July 01, 2022, BCCI were hoping to avoid a similar scenario this time around. India Likely Playing XI for 5th Test vs England.

Due to this, the Indian cricket board had advised the team to stay indoors. However, many of the squad members including Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, were seen flouncing these strict instructions and having dinner in a restaurant in Birmingham.

Team Outing

Virat Kohli, Rishabh, Shreyas, Gill, Shardul, Siraj, Saini and Kamlesh Nagarkoti visit to the restaurant in Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/l6fEBDe5UN — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) June 28, 2022

This is not the only time that the Indian players have ignored BCCI's warnings as many of them were pictured with fans posing for selfies and photos. A senior BCCI official spoke to InsideSport on Sunday, calling some of the Indian players 'irresponsible'.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma - always for his fans. pic.twitter.com/XvsTZzI8Y9 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 18, 2022

Virat Kohli

GOAT Kohli with a fan in UK. pic.twitter.com/hd3Q3O2AEE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 19, 2022

"It was very irresponsible for the team. They were informed of the risks and were advised not to roam around in public places without masks. But we see Rohit, Virat, Rishabh and almost everyone ignoring all the advice. It was bound to happen (Rohit testing positive)" the official was quoted as saying.

It is understood that Rohit Sharma has returned a second positive COVID-19 test and is set to miss the fifth game of the series. Jasprit Bumrah is expected to lead India for the rescheduled fixture in Edgbaston.

