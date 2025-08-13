VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: The Abhay Bhutada Foundation, a non-profit organisation committed to social upliftment, education, and cultural preservation, has once again stepped forward to support Shivsrushti -- the ambitious theme park dedicated to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Building upon its earlier contribution of INR 50 lakh, the Foundation has now pledged an additional INR 75 lakh to ensure wider public access to the historical experience.

Earlier this year, the Foundation's initial donation helped reduce ticket prices to INR 50 from May 15 to August 15, resulting in over 1.5 lakh visitors experiencing the park during the discounted period. With the fresh infusion of funds, these special rates will now be extended until October 31, allowing even more people to engage with Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage.

Established in 2023, the Abhay Bhutada Foundation focuses on long-term, sustainable initiatives in the areas of education, sports, and cultural preservation. Unlike many other charitable bodies, the Foundation operates entirely on internal funding, ensuring complete independence in its decision-making. Its work is guided by the belief that philanthropy should not just provide immediate relief but also empower communities for the future. Over the past year, the Foundation has impacted lakhs of lives across Maharashtra through strategic interventions designed for measurable and lasting results.

Founder and Chairman CA Abhay Bhutada, an accomplished entrepreneur and philanthropist, has been instrumental in shaping the Foundation's vision. Known for his work in the banking, finance, and insurance sectors, he has consistently championed causes that combine community development with cultural preservation. His personal commitment to the Shivsrushti project stems from a desire to make the history and values of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj accessible to the masses at an affordable cost.

Jagdish Kadam, Trustee of Maharaja Shivchhatrapati Pratishthan and Chairman of the Shivsrushti project, expressed his appreciation:"Given the public demand to extend the discounted rates and the Abhay Bhutada Foundation's generous contribution, we are thrilled to continue offering this opportunity until October 31. This initiative will help us bring Shivaji Maharaj's life and legacy to an even larger audience."

The Foundation's latest donation not only ensures greater footfall at Shivsrushti but also reinforces its broader mission -- to preserve cultural heritage while enabling inclusive access for future generations.

