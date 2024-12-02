PNN

New Delhi [India], December 2: Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Chairman Sangitanjaly Foundation and Ace Social Worker and Pt.Prodyut Mukherjee, Grammy Jury and GIMA award winner visited the Autism Ashram Hyderabad recently for a Music Therapy Session at the Autism Ashram recently.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Says West Bengal Yet To Get INR 14,000 Crore From Centre for Supply of Rice Through Public Distribution System.

"Music therapy is a game-changer for autistic children," said Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Chairman of Sangitanjaly Foundation, a Hyderabad-based organization dedicated to promoting music therapy for autistic children. "Our experience has shown that music therapy can help these children overcome their sensory and emotional challenges, leading to improved behaviour, academic performance, and overall well-being."

"According to experts, music therapy can help autistic children improve their communication skills, emotional regulation, and social interactions. The rhythmic patterns, melodies, and harmonies in music have a profound impact on the brain, stimulating areas responsible for emotional expression, memory, and cognition" said Pt. Prodyut Mukherjee,Grammy Jury and GIMA award winner, while interacting with the Autistic Children at the Autism Ashram and demonstrating by playing Rhythmic Pattern in Djembe. Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee also joined the session by playing Shree Khol, a percussion instrument from Bengal to validate the impact of the Music on them.

Also Read | Humans Are Addicted to Love -- Here’s How We Know.

Music has long been recognized as a universal language, possessing the power to transcend borders, cultures, and even neurological barriers. For children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), music therapy has emerged as a highly effective tool in their treatment and development says Dr.Anil Kundra, Director, Autism Ashram.

Sangitanjaly Foundation has been working tirelessly to promote music therapy for autistic children in Hyderabad. The organization offers music therapy sessions, workshops, and training programs for parents, caregivers, and educators.

"Sangitanjaly Foundation is a non-profit NGO dedicated to creating a positive impact on society through various initiatives. Founded on the principles of compassion, empathy, and selflessness, the organization strives to address some of the most pressing social issues of our time" asserted Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee.

This is to empower the marginalized communities, promote cultural heritage, and foster a sense of social responsibility through sustainable initiatives, Abhijeeth Further added.

The one hour session ended with a gratifying smile on their faces speaking volumes about its impact. Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee proposed making this initiative a regular activity towards nurturing this very spirit and serve the society at large.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)