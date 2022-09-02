New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): An average of 90 lakh (9 million) Direct Benefit Transfer payments were processed daily in the financial year 2021-22 and Rs 6.3 lakh crore (Rs 6.3 trillion) being transferred to beneficiaries, a Ministry of Electronics and IT statement said.

Since 2013, more than Rs 24.8 lakh crore (Rs 24.8 trillion) has been transferred through the DBT mode.

Also Read | Alphabet & Google CEO Sundar Pichai Pledges $20 Million To Train 11 Million Students in Computer Science in the US.

As part of the 11th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, around Rs 20,000 crore was transferred recently into bank accounts of more than 10 crore beneficiaries -- more than 10 crore transactions at the click of a button on a single day, the statement put out on Thursday said.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmers are given Rs 6,000 in 3 equal instalments of Rs 2,000 every year -- so that they can meet some of the input costs for farming and allied expenses and subsequent increases in their income.

Also Read | Tim David has Freaky Abilities Like Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard; Says Alex Carey.

Since its launch in February 2019, 11 instalments have been disbursed under the scheme in which more than Rs 2 lakh crore has been transferred to about 11.37 crore, eligible farmers.

"This success story of India in the creation of digital assets (DBT, JAM trinity, NPCI etc) can be an example from which not only 'developing' but also 'developed' countries may learn," it added.

As far as digital payments are concerned, more than 8,840 crore digital payment transactions were performed during 2021-22 and nearly 3,300 crores in 2022-23 (up to July 24, 2022). On average, 28.4 crore digital transactions were done in a day.

"India is today leading the world in digital payments in particular and also becoming a pre-eminent country in the use of technology to improve citizen's lives and Governance," Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar was quoted in the statement.

The minister made the remarks while speaking about the successful model of digital payments and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), which is benefiting millions of Indian citizens. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)