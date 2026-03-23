BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 23: ACT Fibernet, one of India's leading broadband service providers, has bagged a prestigious double win at the ET Telecom Awards 2026, clinching honours in the Best Technology-Led Telecom Campaign category and the 'AI for All' Innovation Pioneer category. The recognition underscores ACT Fibernet's commitment to driving technological excellence and democratising AI-powered experiences for its customers across India through its AI-powered Wi-Fi, i.e., ACTSmartWifi.

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The ET Telecom Awards, hosted by The Economic Times, are widely regarded as one of the most credible benchmarks of innovation and leadership in India's telecommunications industry. Being recognised across two distinct categories reflects the breadth and depth of ACT Fibernet's technology-first approach to connectivity.

The Best Technology-Led Telecom Campaign award comes as a testament to ACT Fibernet's ability to translate complex technological capabilities into compelling, consumer-centric narratives that resonate at scale. The 'AI for All' Innovation Pioneer award acknowledges the company's strides in integrating artificial intelligence into its network infrastructure and customer experience platforms, making intelligent connectivity a reality for millions of users.

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Commenting on the twin win, Ravi Karthik, Chief Growth Officer ACT Fibernet, said, "We have had this vision of building superior Wi-Fi experiences for our customers for over 3 years and have been working at it through proprietary technology. It is a great feeling to be recognised not just for the industry first technology and AI pioneer in telecom but also for taking this technology story to consumers through our ACTSMARTWIFI campaign.

For us at ACT, we constantly innovate to provide the best technological and customer experience that enable digital possibilities for every home and business. We are committed to continue investing and growing our capabilities towards the same."

With a growing fiber network across India, ACT Fibernet continues to invest in future-ready technologies that elevate the standard of digital living in India.

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