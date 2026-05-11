Himanta Biswa Sarma To Take Oath As Assam CM for Second Term on May 12 in Guwahati; PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah To Attend

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Guwahati, May 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with top leaders of the Union government, will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government in Assam on Tuesday, Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday. Sarma, who reviewed preparations at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, said the new government would assume office at 11 a.m. on May 12 in the presence of top National Democratic Alliance leaders and party workers from across the state.​

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said several senior leaders of the National Democratic Alliance, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party president Nitin Nabin, and Chief Ministers from National Democratic Alliance-ruled states, are expected to attend the ceremony. PM Narendra Modi’s 7 Appeals Reflect Vision for Sustainable Growth and Boost Resilience, Says ASSOCHAM.

​ According to officials, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place at the venue in view of the presence of the Prime Minister and other senior political leaders.​ Barricades, traffic diversions, and multi-layered security deployments have been put in place around the Khanapara area, while senior police officials reviewed preparedness on Monday.​

Sarma said thousands of Bharatiya Janata Party workers, including booth-level karyakartas from across Assam, are expected to participate in the event.​ The Chief Minister-designate also stated that the first Cabinet meeting of the new government would be held shortly after the swearing-in ceremony.​ He said implementation of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral commitments and development agenda would remain the government’s top priority in its new term.​ Why PM Modi Urged Citizens To Work From Home and List of Countries That Slashed Office Days.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance secured a decisive mandate in the recently concluded Assam Assembly elections, paving the way for Sarma to assume office as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term.​ Officials said the swearing-in ceremony is expected to attract political leaders, ministers, and supporters from across the Northeast and other parts of the country, making it one of the biggest political events in the region this year.​

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 08:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).