Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 13 (ANI): The the Board of Directors at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited has appointed M S K A and Associates, an independent member firm of BDO International, as the statutory auditors of the company to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP.

The new auditor will hold office till the date of the next annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2024, “pursuant to Section 139 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013”, Adani Ports informed stock exchanges in a filing late on Saturday evening.

Since May 2017, Deloitte has been Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone’s (APSEZ) statutory auditor. In July 2022, APSEZ reappointed Deloitte as its statutory auditor for another term of five years, which was supposed to end in March 2027.

“As discussed, we are tendering our resignation as statutory auditors of the Company with immediate effect because we are not statutory auditors of a substantial number of Other Adani Group of companies (as referred to under "Other Matters" in the audit and limited review reports dated May 30, 2023 and August 8, 2023, for the year ended March 31, 2023 and quarter ended June 30, 2023 respectively), including an Adanl Group company (and its subsidiaries) after completion of our term of five years,” said Deloitte in its resignation letter to the Adani Ports SEZ, which was attached with the stock filing. (ANI)

