Sebastian Stan over the years has become the internets darling. An actor known for his insane dedication to roles and having an all-around charismatic personality to him, the actor quickly won the hearts of many when he stepped up to play the villain turned anti-hero turned full blown superhero the Winter Soldier in MCU. Since then, the actor has enjoyed success in many projects that have seen him take up some fun roles. Sharper Trailer: Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Briana Middleton Are Not Who They Seem To Be in This Neo-Noir Thriller Where the Stakes Are High (Watch Video).

Stan’s career trajectory has been extremely diverse in a way, and it has definitely helped him become the star he is today. Being a superhero or playing real-life personalities, Stan knows how to deliver a good performance. So, to celebrate his 41st birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best performances that show off his talents.

Steven (Fresh)

Fresh was an extremely creepy horror thriller that sure brought out the horror, and Stan’s character was highly responsible for it. Playing Steve, a charming guy who is able to swoon a girl and bring her to his vacation house, he quickly turns into a dealer of human meat, and so begins the chaos. Stan very well embraces that role and brings in a terrifying performance.

Jeff Gillooly (I, Tonya)

I, Tonya is an amazing film that delved deep into the controversial figure skating personality Tonya Harding, and the film gave us an amazing Stan performance with him playing her husband, Jeff Gillooly. A major figure in the assault of Tonya’s rival, Nancy Kerrigan, Stan sure brought his A-game here.

Lee Bodecker (The Devil All the Time)

The Devil All the Time packed in many great performances, and in that, Stan too had his own time to shine. Playing the dirty cop Lee Bodecker, Stan brought this heinous personality to him that actually proved that Stan could play a threatening role well. It certainly made us see a different side of him.

Tommy Lee (Pam & Tommy)

Pam & Tommy told the real-life story of how Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape ended up being leaked and how it affected their lives, and it was bolstered with an amazing performance from Stan. Playing the role of Tommy Lee, he brought this chaotic energy to himself that really spoke to the real-life persona of the controversial drum player.

Winter Solder (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

Stan’s time as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier has propelled him to being one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. The breakout role for him, Bucky’s story is that levelled with tragedy and control, and Stan brings a great gravitas to the role that helps him tap into the trauma of the character. Truly one of the best performances in the MCU. Thunderbolts Cast Revealed! Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and More Join Marvel’s Upcoming Film.

Sebastian Stan is a great actor and we can’t wait to see what he does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a happy birthday.

