The OG "Brown Munde" Indo-Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon surprised the Delhiites with an impromptu performance at a popular restobar. AP Dhillon and his close collaborator Shinda Kahlon surprised the partygoers on Saturday night in Delhi, while he promoted his upcoming docu series. He had set the mood right with the hit tracks including - "Dil Nu", "Insane", "True Story" and "With You". The atmosphere was charged with high energy of the musical beats as the audience enjoyed the high octane performance by the duo. AP Dhillon - First of a Kind Preview: Prime Video Docu-Series Showcases Unseen Side Of Music Icon (Watch Video).

With the global premiere of upcoming Amazon Original docuseries - AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind just around the corner, fans are curious to know more about the man behind chartbuster tracks like - "Brown Munde", "Fake", "Excuses", and more. The four part docuseries is about the life and rise of Amritpal Singh Dhillon and tells the story of the self-made superstar globally known as AP/APD.

Produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, the four part docuseries captures AP Dhillon’s remarkable journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, to become a renowned global music sensation, giving viewers a sneak peek into the grit and glamor, the effort and energy that has brought AP where he is today. AP Dhillon: First of Kind will premiere on August 18 on Prime Video.

