NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24: OWND!, the Gen-Z focused fashion brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, has reached a significant milestone with 75 stores across India. The brand has entered Mumbai with the launch of two new stores, marking an important step in its growth journey as it continues to build a strong presence in key fashion-forward markets.

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To mark its entry into Mumbai, OWND! hosted a high-impact launch event that brought the brand's energy and identity to life. The evening featured a dynamic fashion showcase, with Adarsh Gourav, one of the lead actors from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, as the showstopper. The event saw strong participation from the city's fashion and youth community, creating a vibrant celebration of style, self-expression, and culture.

Located at Infiniti Mall in Malad and R-Mall in Thane, the two new stores span over 5,900 sq. ft. and 7,600 sq. ft., respectively. Designed as immersive and high-energy retail spaces, the stores bring OWND!'s bold and expressive identity to life, offering trend-first collections, intuitive layouts, and a seamless blend of physical and digital experiences. The spaces are built to encourage discovery, individuality, and self-expression.

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Commenting on the milestone, Sangeeta Tanwani, Chief Executive Officer, Pantaloons and OWND! said, "We are incredibly proud to reach the 75-store milestone for OWND!, which reflects the strong connection the brand has built with young India. Our entry into Mumbai is an important milestone for us, given the city's influence on youth culture and fashion. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on staying close to our consumers and building a brand that evolves with them."

OWND! offers a wide range of fashion-forward collections for a generation that thrives on visibility and validation. From everyday essentials to trend-driven statement pieces, the brand blends comfort, versatility, and individuality with great accessibility across menswear, womenswear, and kidswear. With frequent drops and an agile design approach, OWND! stays closely aligned with global trends while remaining rooted in local sensibilities.

Reaching 75 stores underscores OWND!'s rapid scale-up and its strong cultural resonance with Gen-Z consumers. The brand continues to shape a retail experience that goes beyond fashion, creating environments that feel relevant, inclusive, and rooted in youth culture.

With a continued focus on agility, trend responsiveness, and consumer-first thinking, OWND! is poised to further strengthen its footprint across the country.

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