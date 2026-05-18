Business News | Aditya Birla Group Will Infuse Rs 4,730 Crore into Vodafone Idea: CEO VI

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) is set to receive a fresh capital infusion of Rs 4,730 crore from the Aditya Birla Group, marking a significant step in the telecom operator's ongoing revival and network expansion strategy.

The investment comes shortly after the company announced its fourth-quarter FY26 financial results and reiterated its focus on accelerating operational execution and improving subscriber growth.

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Speaking during the company's post Q4 results analyst call, Chief Executive Officer Abhijit Kishore said, "As you already know, Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group has taken over as the non executive Chairman of Vodafone Ideas Board of Directors. In addition, the Aditya Birla Group has also committed to infuse an additional equity of rupees 4730 crores. These developments reaffirm the strong and continued commitment of the promoter group to our long term growth."

The company's board has approved the fundraising through a preferential issue of warrants to Suryaja Investments Pte Ltd, a promoter group entity of the Aditya Birla Group. These warrants will later be converted into equity shares, subject to shareholder approval. The move is expected to strengthen Vi's balance sheet and support its long-term expansion plans in the highly competitive Indian telecom sector.

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During the March quarter of FY26, Vodafone Idea reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 51,970 crore, largely driven by a one-time accounting gain linked to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liabilities. The telecom operator also recorded nearly 3 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue from operations, indicating gradual operational improvement amid its broader turnaround efforts.

Abhijit Kishore emphasized that Vodafone Idea remains firmly focused on execution and sustaining the momentum generated through recent investments. He noted that the company has witnessed positive subscriber additions since February 2026, signalling improving customer traction as network quality and service reach continue to expand.

Kishore highlighted that Vi's recent capital expenditure initiatives are beginning to deliver visible results, particularly in network performance and customer acquisition. The company further expanded its 4G coverage during the quarter and rolled out 5G services in more than 80 cities across India. These developments form part of Vi's broader strategy to strengthen its market position and narrow the gap with larger industry rivals.

The fresh funding by the Aditya Birla Group is expected to support network modernization, improve operational capabilities, and enhance investor sentiment as the telecom operator continues its efforts to regain competitiveness in India's rapidly evolving telecom market. (ANI)

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