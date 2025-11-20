Backed by marquee sponsors including Valvoline and Aditya Birla Capital, the franchise looks to extend its multi-sport momentum to the chessboard

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: After a successful year both on and off the field, U Mumba is gearing up for its third season in the Global Chess League (GCL), which makes its India debut in Mumbai, the franchise's home ground. Riding on strong sporting momentum and brand partnerships, the multi-sport franchise looks to extend its winning run from the mat and the table to the chessboard. The 2025 season saw U Mumba TT crowned Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6 champions and the Pro Kabaddi League team secure back-to-back playoff finishes.

In the Pro Kabaddi League off the field too, the franchise strengthened its commercial portfolio with nine marquee sponsors including lead partners Valvoline, ROFF (Pidilite) and Aditya Birla Capital. The franchise's growing sponsorship roster also saw a powerful lineup of associate partners including AGL Tiles, Max Protein, Flamingo, Prayag, Sunora, Enerzal and Golds Gym.

Additionally, U Mumba TT attracted category-leading collaborations with upGrad and Max Protein, underscoring the franchise's expanding commercial ecosystem across sports and its ability to drive sustained brand visibility throughout the 2025 season.

"We're thrilled to return for our third season in the Global Chess League, especially with the tournament coming home to Mumbai," said Suhail Chandhok, CEO, U Mumba. "It's fair to say that India is a true home of Chess and the next few decades for Indian Chess are going to be very exciting. For us, playing in front of our home fans adds a special energy to what has already been a defining year for us -- from lifting the UTT title to consecutive PKL Playoff finishes. The Global Chess League's India debut is not just a sporting milestone but a chance to showcase our commitment to building a strong multi-sport ecosystem that unites performance, partnerships, and the passion of Mumbai."

upGrad Mumba Masters -- runners-up in Season 1 and top-six finishers in Season 2 -- backed by a formidable lineup and led by Grandmaster Pentala Harikrishna, who is currently in sublime form at the World Cup in Goa. As the home team, the upGrad Mumba Masters are primed for a strong debut in Season 3 of the Global Chess League.

The team also features global heavyweights Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, and Wesley So, alongside India's trailblazers Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, and rising prodigy Bardiya Daneshvar.

This blend of international experience and Indian talent makes upGrad Mumba Masters one of the most formidable sides this season and a strong home favourite as the league makes its India debut in Mumbai.

About U Mumba:

U Mumba is a leading sports business group owned by Ronnie Screwvala's Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd. Headquartered in Mumbai, U Mumba operates teams in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), and the Global Chess League (GCL), boasting a strong presence across multiple Indian cities. The group features a diverse roster of national and international players and coaches across all leagues. Notably, U Mumba has clinched the PKL Season 2 championship, repeatedly reaching the finals and solidifying its status among the top kabaddi teams in India. Alongside kabaddi, U Mumba has also secured the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6 title and made a prominent debut in chess as upGrad Mumba Masters, finishing runners-up in the inaugural Global Chess League. With its recent launch of Yuva Mumba, the youth kabaddi team, U Mumba continues to expand its multi-sport footprint and nurture new talent, maintaining leadership and growth under Ronnie Screwvala's vision through Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

