Business News | AILF and Legal Era Bring India's Legal Profession Under One Roof at the 15th Annual Legal Era Indian Legal Awards 2026

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: The Association of Indian Law Firms (AILF), the apex body representing India's organised legal profession, partnered with Legal Era - Legal Media Group to host the 15th Annual Legal Era Indian Legal Awards 2026 in Mumbai, with the support of the Department of Legal Affairs, Government of India.

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The landmark edition brought together leading members of the judiciary, the Bar, corporate legal leadership, and policymakers, reflecting the growing importance of institutional collaboration in shaping a globally competitive Indian legal ecosystem.

The proceedings were digitally inaugurated by His Excellency Jishnu Dev Varma, Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra. The event was graced by Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Judges of the Supreme Court of India, along with Shri Nilesh Tribhuvann, President, AILF, and other distinguished members of the legal community.

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The awards were adjudicated by a distinguished jury led by Justice Dipak Misra, Former Chief Justice of India, along with Justice B.N. Srikrishna, Justice Arjan Sikri, and Justice Deepak Verma, Former Judges of the Supreme Court of India, supported by eminent senior counsels and general counsels.

Awards were presented across key categories including Best Law Firm of the Year (Practice Focus), Best In-House Team of the Year, Best Individual Lawyer of the Year, and the Premier League, recognising excellence, innovation, and leadership across the legal sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Nilesh Tribhuvann, President, AILF, said, "AILF is privileged to stand with Legal Era on its 15th edition. With the institutional support of the Department of Legal Affairs, Government of India, this evening reflects exactly the kind of collaboration the Indian legal profession needs -- between media, the Government, and the organised Bar -- to take its rightful place on the global stage."

Ms. Aakriti Raizada, Founder, Legal Era, said, "What began as a vision to create awareness has today become a platform that unites the legal community. These fifteen years have been a journey of collaboration -- with the judiciary, with our law firms, with the corporate legal community, and now with institutions like AILF and the Government of India standing alongside us. The Indian Legal Awards belong to the entire profession, and we are deeply grateful to every partner who has helped us reach this milestone."

This year's edition also underscored the increasing alignment between the legal profession and India's broader economic and policy priorities. With growing cross-border transactions, regulatory complexity, and sectoral transformation, the role of legal institutions is becoming central to enabling business confidence, investment flows, and governance standards.

The collaboration between the Association of Indian Law Firms, Legal Era and the Department of Legal Affairs reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the institutional framework of the profession and positioning India as a globally competitive legal market

About Legal Era - Legal Media Group

Legal Era - Legal Media Group is India's leading legal media institution, with a fifteen-year legacy of recognising excellence and shaping conversations across the Indian legal profession.

About the Association of Indian Law Firms (AILF)

AILF is the apex institutional body of India's organised legal profession, established to give the country's law firms a unified national voice on policy, standards, and global engagement.

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