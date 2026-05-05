Heidi Klum at Met Gala 2026: Model Transforms Into Living Marble Statue in Custom Mike Marino Art Piece (View Post)

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Supermodel and television host Heidi Klum made a dramatic entrance at the 2026 Met Gala on Monday, appearing as a "living statue" that blurred the lines between human form and classical sculpture. Designed by prosthetic artist Mike Marino, the ensemble was a literal interpretation of this year’s "Costume Art" theme and its "Fashion is Art" dress code. Ananya Birla Met Gala 2026 Debut: Singer Wears Robert Wun Couture and Subodh Gupta Face Mask (View Post)

Heidi Klum at Met Gala 2026:

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Heidi Klum Turns Marble Muse

Klum’s look drew directly from 18th and 19th-century marble sculptures known for their "veiled" effects, where stone is carved to look like translucent fabric. The design referenced two specific historic works The Veiled Christ by Giuseppe Sammartino (1753), the Veiled Vestal by Raffaele Monti (1847). Marino utilised a combination of foam, latex, and spandex to replicate the heavy, draped appearance of marble while maintaining the flexibility needed for the red carpet. Klum’s face, hands, and feet were integrated into the pewter-coloured design, giving the illusion that she had been carved from a single block of stone.

Heidi Klum Owns Stone Look

The "stone" look solidified Klum’s reputation as a master of transformation. While the Met Gala is a high-fashion event, the model treated it with the same level of commitment seen in her famous Halloween costumes. In a brief interview with Vogue on the museum steps, Klum remarked, "I was like, I want to become her," referring to the classical statues housed within the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She jokingly added that while the look appeared complex, it took only 20 minutes to finalise the dressing process on-site. Karan Johar Debuts at Met Gala 2026: Filmmaker Honours Raja Ravi Varma in Custom Manish Malhotra Art Piece (View Post)

Andrew Bolton Shapes Met Gala Theme

Curated by Andrew Bolton, this year’s exhibition explores "the relationship between clothing and the body beneath." Klum’s choice to turn her entire body into a garment-statue was widely cited by critics as one of the evening's most faithful adherence to the theme. The 2026 Gala was co-chaired by Anna Wintour, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams, with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez serving as honourary chairs. The host committee featured a diverse range of artistic talent, including Anthony Vaccarello, Zoë Kravitz and Sabrina Carpenter.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Variety), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 10:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).