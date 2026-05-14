Business News | AIPL Launches Ultra-Premium Residences Riviera at AIPL LakeCity, Sector-103, Dwarka Expressway

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 14: Leading real estate developer AIPL announced the launch of Riviera at AIPL LakeCity, an ultra-premium residential address at Sector-103, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram. The grand launch event was attended by more than 1,000 guests, including its channel partners.

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Positioned within the larger ecosystem of AIPL LakeCity, Riviera has been conceptualised as a premium residential destination that blends nature-inspired living with modern urban convenience. The project offers thoughtfully designed residences complemented by world-class amenities, expansive green spaces, and seamless connectivity to both Delhi and Gurugram.

During the event, AIPL revealed the inaugural launch price for the residences starting at Rs. 17,450 per sq. ft., after a special inaugural benefit of Rs. 500 per sq. ft. for the first 50 bookings. DC and car parking are included in the launch pricing, making the offering particularly attractive for early buyers and investors.

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Speaking on the occasion, Ishaan Singh, Director, AIPL, said, "The response to Riviera at AIPL LakeCity has been incredibly encouraging and reflects the growing aspiration for elevated living experiences in Gurugram. Today's homebuyers want a lifestyle that offers wellness, convenience, connectivity, and a sense of community. Riviera has been designed around these evolving expectations. From its nature-inspired environment and premium residences to its strategic location on Dwarka Expressway, every aspect of the project has been envisioned to create long-term value for residents as well as investors. We believe Riviera will emerge as one of the most distinguished addresses in this micro-market."

Located strategically on Dwarka Expressway, Sector-103 has emerged as one of NCR's fastest-growing luxury residential corridors, driven by improving infrastructure, enhanced connectivity, and rising demand for premium living environments. Riviera aims to cater to discerning homebuyers seeking not just a residence, but a lifestyle defined by comfort, exclusivity, and accessibility.

The launch event witnessed strong buyer interest and engagement throughout the evening, reinforcing the increasing demand for high-quality developments across the Dwarka Expressway region.

With Riviera at AIPL LakeCity, AIPL aims to further strengthen its presence in Gurugram's premium residential segment while offering a lifestyle where luxury, location, and modern living come together seamlessly.

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