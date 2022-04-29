Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI/Target Media): Ajay Kudva, Founder, en:lyft wins the prestigious Maharashtra Gaurav for contribution in the field of Digital Marketing for innovation and talent. As a digital marketing firm en:lyft has unlocked the potential of the influencer and digital marketing industry from managing demand and supply to predicting consumer behavior.

Ajay Kudva is the founder of en:lyft; an Engineer by Education, a Digital Marketer by Profession, and a True Innovator at Heart. He has donned multiple roles in 15+ years of his career starting as an SEO executive Employee, to heading Digital Marketing (SEO, ORM and Influencer Marketing) at Reliance Jio in his last stint. Ajay has successfully built India's biggest influencer community and is one of the pioneers in the Influencers Market.

The gala awards night attended by the top leaders of Indian corporate world and leading entrepreneurs was organised by Maharashtra Times with Times Interact team. The occasion was commemorated with the release of special Coffee Table Book titled "Maharashtra Gaurav". This initiative is aimed at recognising and honoring excellence, reputation and exemplary work across various sectors.

On receiving the award, Ajay Kudva, said "I feel incredibly humbled towards the jury members and organizers for honoring us with the prestigious award. This award belongs to the whole team at en:lyft who works constantly in managing the aggressive growth as it basically means you never hit a comfort zone. They work hard every day to keep the company on its path to execute company's vision. I feel such opportunities inspire everyone to put more effort, dedication and passion for reaching higher goals."

en:lyft is one of India's leading influencer marketing companies with a network of over 40,0000+ influencers and serviced over 600+ clients in over 2000+ campaigns. They are a new-age ecosystem with the creator community at its epicenter. They have been building this ecosystem for 3+ years now, where brands cannot connect directly with creators, and en:lyft works to elevate the overall quality of content by engaging in a healthy dialogue. This creates a win-win situation for all stakeholders. Over the past one year en:lyft and its 500 exclusive influencers, having a collective subscriber base of 600Mn+; have helped over 1000 brands to create 20,000+ pieces of content that achieved over 27 Billion impressions and 600 Million+ engagement. Website - www.enlyft.in

