The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially announced the launch of the Odommo Bangladesh T20 Cup 2026, a high-intensity domestic competition designed to keep the nation’s top cricketers match-ready. The tournament serves as a strategic pivot following Bangladesh’s withdrawal from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 over venue and security disputes. Pakistan Super 8s Chances After Boycotting Match Against India at ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Starting on 5 February 2026, the competition will feature three specially curated teams, Dhumketu XI, Durbar XI, and Duronto XI, comprising the core of the national squad and emerging domestic talent. All matches will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Bangladesh T20 Cup 2026 Teams and Squads

The BCB has appointed established national figures to lead the three franchises. The tournament will also feature the debut of a new "Impact Player" rule, intended to add a tactical layer to the domestic circuit.

Dhumketu XI: Led by T20 captain Liton Das, this squad includes heavyweights such as Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, and Towhid Hridoy. They are coached by Mohammad Salauddin.

Durbar XI: Captained by Najmul Hossain Shanto, the team features Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, and Hasan Mahmud. Coaching duties are handled by Mizanur Rahman Babul.

Duronto XI: Helmed by former U19 World Cup-winning captain Akbar Ali, the squad focuses on youth, featuring Nahid Rana and Rakibul Hasan. Hannan Sarkar serves as the head coach.

Bangladesh T20 Cup 2026 Schedule and Match Timings

The tournament follows a single-legged round-robin format, with the top two teams advancing to the final. To enhance the fan experience, the BCB has organised cultural programmes starting two hours before each match.

Date Match Venue Time (IST) 5 Feb Dhumketu XI vs Duronto XI Mirpur, Dhaka 18:30 (06:30 PM) 6 Feb Dhumketu XI vs Durbar XI Mirpur, Dhaka 18:30 (06:30 PM) 7 Feb Durbar XI vs Duronto XI Mirpur, Dhaka 18:30 (06:30 PM) 9 Feb The Final Mirpur, Dhaka 18:30 (06:30 PM)

Where to Watch Bangladesh T20 Cup 2026 Live Streaming and Telecast

The BCB has ensured wide accessibility for fans within Bangladesh and abroad:

In Bangladesh: Live telecast is available on T Sports and Nagorik TV. Digital streaming is provided via the T Sports App, Rabbitholebd, and the BCB’s Official Facebook Page.

In India: Fans can watch Bangladesh T20 Cup 2026 free live streaming online on T Sports YouTube channel .

The Odommo T20 Cup was organised after a historic impasse between the BCB and the International Cricket Council (ICC). Bangladesh declined to participate in the T20 World Cup 2026 (co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka) after the ICC refused a request to move their group-stage matches from India to Sri Lanka due to security concerns. How the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Looks After Scotland Take Bangladesh’s Spot: Check Full Updated Fixtures.

As a result, Scotland replaced Bangladesh in the World Cup. The BCB has invested approximately Tk 2.5 crore in prize money and fees for the Odommo Cup to ensure the national players remain competitive during the global tournament window.

