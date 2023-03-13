Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Ajeenkya DY Patil University recently conferred its highest degree in the field of education, Doctorate of Letters (D.Litt.) in Honoris Causa upon Dr Abdulqadir Moiz Nooruddin and Dr Abduttayyib Qusai Vajihuddin, the grandsons of His Holiness Dr Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin Saheb (the late spiritual leader of the Bohra community) and nephews of the present spiritual leader His Holiness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Saheb.

Dr Nooruddin was honored with a Doctorate of Letter (D. Litt.) (Honoris Causa) by Ajeenkya D.Y. Patil University for his strategic leadership in envisioning and executing the construction of state-of-the-art Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy campus at Marol (Mumbai) that was recently inaugurated by Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The conferment by the University was also in recognition of his leadership in steering the development of various complex community projects, including the SBUT redevelopment project - a transformative initiative that is improving the lives of thousands of residents in one of Mumbai's oldest and most densely populated neighborhoods.

The Pune-based University recognized by the University Grants Commission awarded a doctorate (Honoris Causa) to Dr Vajihuddin in recognition of his contributions to the field of Human Resources Management. A member of the Haj Committee of India, Dr Abduttayyib Vajihuddin provides leadership in managing operations relating to Hajj pilgrims as well as several Dawoodi Bohra mausoleums in India. An alumnus of a University from London, Dr Abuduttayyib also chairs several social, educational, and economic development committees of the Bohra community.

Commenting on the conferment, Dr Nooruddin said, "I am humbled and deeply honored to receive this Doctorate from Ajeenkya DY Patil University. It is a reflection of the vision and guidance provided to us by the late His Holiness Dr Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin Saheb and His Holiness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Saheb, who have both been ardent advocates for community development and education. It is also a testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams I have had the privilege to work with in developing various community projects. I am grateful and remain committed to meaningfully contribute to the community and the society at large."

Commenting on the conferment, Dr Vajihuddin said, "My gratitude to the Ajeenkya DY Patil University for recognizing my contributions through this Doctorate. This honor reflects not only my individual achievements, but also the enduring spirit of service and excellence embodied by the Bohra community."

The event held at Badri Mahal in South Mumbai was attended by several prominent educationists, academicians, and professionals including Dr Ajeenkya D. Y. Patil, Chairman of D. Y. Patil Group and present Chancellor of the University; Prof. Hrridaysh Deshpande, Vice Chancellor; Dr Makarand Joshi, Controller of Examinations; and His Eminence Prince Qusai Vajihuddin Saheb.

