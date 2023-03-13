Every year, World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on March 15 to acknowledge and recognize the rights of consumers. The day raises global awareness about consumer rights, consumer protection and empowerment. World Consumer Rights Day is a perfect opportunity to demand that the rights of all consumers are respected and protected. The day also educates people against market abuses and social injustices so that consumers don’t fall prey to any fraudulent activities. World Consumer Rights Day is globally recognized and accredited by the United Nations. As we celebrate World Consumer Rights Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of this day. March 2023 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Here's a List of All Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

World Consumer Rights Day 2023 Date

World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on March 15 every year.

World Consumer Rights Day 2023 Theme

The theme of World Consumer Rights Day 2023 is 'Empowering consumers through clean energy transitions'.

World Consumer Rights Day History

March 15 has been celebrated as World Consumer Rights Day since 1983. The day is an opportunity to draw attention every year to the fundamental rights of all consumers, to respect their needs, and to protect them. World Consumer Rights Day has been inspired by a speech by former US President John F. Kennedy he gave on consumer rights on March 15, 1962. Kennedy was speaking at the US Congress. In 1983, the inaugural World Consumer Rights Day was marked. It has been observed on the 15th of March every year since then. The day unites the consumer movement to celebrate together. Consumers International Members help to select the campaign topic each year to help mobilize global action on pressing issues impacting consumers.

World Consumer Rights Day Significance

World Consumer Rights Day holds great significance as the day recognizes the rights of consumers and educates them to act upon them. This important day is celebrated across the world. It focuses to raises awareness that consumer rights are an essential expression of every person as a consumer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2023 03:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).