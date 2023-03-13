TATA WPL 2023 is halfway through as the clash number 11 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) scheduled on March 13 (Monday) is set to mark the start of second half of the league stage. The engrossing encounter between the two sides will be hosted at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai and action will commence at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 07:00 PM IST. DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Women’s Premier League Inaugural Season Match 11 at Navi Mumbai.

The two teams are set to face-off second time in the tournament. In their previous outing, Delhi Capitals batting brute ended up posting the highest Target of 232 in the season on the board, by the help of skipper Meg Lanning's 72 off 43 and Shafali Verma's 84 off 45 Royal Challengers Bangalore looked serious in chase as openers succeeded in utilising the powerplay. However, after skipper Smriti Mandhana's and Sophie Devine's dismissal, the middle and lower order failed to keep up with the momentum. This has been the story of RCB throughout their previous league matches in the tournament so far. Though Elysse Perry has found her way out with the bat in the middle, the remainder of the line-up is yet to unite in the cause.

After losing their third match to the numero uno Mumbai Indians, Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals made a prompt comeback against Gujarat Giants in their fourth league match winning handsomely by 10 wickets. In contrary, the case hasn't been same for Smriti Mandhana-led side, who have recorded the streak of four losses without executing any stern tactics to seize a win. The power-hitter Richa Ghosh who had a decent season in Women's T20 World Cup lately, failed big time and couldn't produce any game-changing performances for RCB. The likes of Megan Schutt and Renuka Singh, who were thought to be the fire duo of pace attack in the tournament, under-performed as well. The uncapped youngsters Shreyanka Patil, who was dropped in last outing, looks promising with the bat and might get a call back in to the playing XI in the upcoming clash against DC. For RCB, it is a must win game and loss will mean they are probably out of the competition.

When Is DC-W vs RCB-W Match 11 TATA WPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The DC-W vs RCB-W Match 11 of TATA WPL 2023 will be played at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on March 13 (Monday). The starting time of the clash will be 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 PM IST. Double DRS in WPL 2023! Broadcaster Plays Wrong Footage During Review by UP Warriorz, Plays Correct One Moments Later As MI’s Hayley Matthews Refused to Leave.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of DC-W vs RCB-W Match 11 TATA WPL 2023?

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2023 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 Network channel to catch the live action of the DC-W vs RCB-W Match 11 of WPL 2023 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of DC-W vs RCB-W Match 11 TATA WPL 2023?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18 have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2023 and fans can tune into JioCinema app or website (for free) to catch the live streaming of the DC-W vs RCB-W Match 11 TATA WPL 2023 in India.

