Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI/PNN): More than 120 Alcon associates in Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi participated in Alcon in Action (AiA), an annual company-wide day of community volunteering.

This is the 10th consecutive year that Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, engaged in the day of volunteering to address local community needs such as health, hunger, education and housing.

Collectively dedicating 500 volunteer hours, Alcon India associates made a personal difference in strengthening their communities. In partnership with an NGO called W.I.S.E (Workshop for Innovation and Scientific Experiments), Alcon India helped meet essential needs through both in-person.

"Alcon in Action is a special day where, each year, our associates from across the world come together to demonstrate our commitment to strengthening the communities where we live and work," said David Endicott, Chief Executive Officer of Alcon. "While that commitment is fulfilled through our year-round efforts, we are proud to unite again to show who we are as a corporate citizen - by making a positive and tangible impact on this global day of volunteering."

Alcon India volunteer activities included monthly household ration distribution, educational seminars on personal health and hygiene, eye checkup camps in orphanages and old-age homes also, and blood donation and eye donation camps were held in the corporate office; across the world,

Alcon volunteers prepared and distributed meals and hygiene kits restored homes and gardens, donated equipment and clothes, and provided education to children, among many other activities.

This year, Alcon is celebrating its 75th anniversary. While Alcon in Action is a one-day event, the company has a deep heritage of working year-round alongside non-profit organizations in communities worldwide to increase access to eye care. From Alcon's Children's Vision Program and community vision screenings to medical missions where volunteer medical teams treat patients and train local eye care professionals, Alcon associates contribute to their communities on an ongoing basis. Helping people see brilliantly is the core of Alcon's mission, and by volunteering and supporting long-time charitable partners, lives are changed in more ways than one.

Alcon provides charitable monetary donations (often referred to as grants) to eligible 501(c)3 organizations that offer high-quality programs and services to increase access to quality eye care, promote eye health education, and strengthen the communities in which we live and work. These donations are offered through the Alcon Foundation. To learn more

visit: https://www.alcon.com/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility.

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 24,000 associates enhance the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)