France begin the defence of the UEFA Nations League when they take on Denmark at Stade de France. The two teams are also pitted together in the World Cup in Qatar, and it gives the two coaches an ideal opportunity to try out a few game plans. Denmark have not won a major tournament since the 1995 Confederations Cup but did well recently in Euros and have a quality squad. Their Nations League performances have been below par though, and manager Kasper Hjulmand need to correct the track record. Belgium vs Netherlands Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2022–23: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch BEL vs NED Football Match in India.

Kylian Mbappe, who made headlines around the world by rejecting Real Madrid, will line up alongside Karim Benzema. Antoine Griezmann should occupy the attacking midfield slot behind the two strikers and the Atletico Madrid player needs to have a good game after a below par season at club level. Paul Pogba is injured and this should enable Aurelien Tchouameni and N’Golo Kante form the midfield pairing. Raphael Varane struggled with fitness in his first season in England with Manchester United but remain the leader at the back for France.

Simon Kjaer suffered a season-ending injury at AC Milan and is not part of the squad for Denmark. Jannik Vestergaard and Andreas Christensen should form the centre-back pairing for the side with Thomas Delaney as the defensive midfielder. Christian Eriksen will push forward and join the attack with each opportunity possible and link up with Yussuf Poulsen. Kasper Dolberg is the target man up front and his link-up play with the wide players will be crucial. Spain 1-1 Portugal, UEFA Nations League: Ricardo Horta Equaliser Earns Portugal Draw (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

When Is France vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

France vs Denmark UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will take place on June 04, 2022 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Stade de France and has a scheduled start time of 00:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast France vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of France vs Denmark UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony TEN 1 SD/HD channels to watch live telecast of this match.

Is France vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow France vs Denmark, UEFA National League match on online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming online. France at home have too much firepower about them and should secure an easy 2-0 win over Denmark at full time.

