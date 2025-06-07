PNN

New Delhi [India], June 7: Many people think that occult science is something negative or related to black magic. But this is not true. The word "occult" only means something hidden or mysterious. Occult science is the study of invisible energies and forces that affect our life.

Also Read | JP Nadda Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Match-Fixing' Claims As 'Desperation of Losing' Maharashtra Assembly Polls.

It includes Astrology, Numerology, Vastu Shastra, Tarot Reading, Palmistry, Reiki Healing, and Graphology. These are very old Indian subjects that help people understand themselves, improve their life, and find peace. They are not superstitions- they are useful systems that have helped people for centuries.

A Trusted Institute Since 2004

Also Read | UAE Captain Muhammad Waseem Wins ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for May 2025.

To remove the wrong beliefs about occult science and share the real knowledge, the All India Institute of Occult Science was started in 2004 by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap ji. This institute is registered by the government, and till now, lakhs of students have completed their courses here.

People from India and many countries around the world have learned these subjects from All India Institute of Occult Science and seen real changes in their life. The institute teaches:

- Astrology Course

- Numerology Course

- Vastu Course

- Palmistry Course

- Tarot Course

- Reiki Course

- Graphology

Learning Made Simple and Flexible

The institute gives online live classes that are easy to attend from anywhere. Students can talk to teachers directly and ask their doubts. If any class is missed, students can watch the recording. Also, before joining, anyone can take a free demo class to understand how the classes work.

Students can also choose weekday or weekend batches as per their comfort. There is also lifetime support for doubts, even after completing the course.

Why Lakhs of People Trust This Institute

Here are the main reasons why All India Institute of Occult Science is trusted by many:

- It is a government-registered and trusted name

- It gives certificates accepted in India and abroad

- 100% placement after course completion

- TV and media coverage of students

- Flexible timing and small batch size

- Lifetime support even after course ends

- Certificates given in front of ministers during convocation events

Helping People Grow with Real Knowledge

All India Institute of Occult Science does not only give certificates--it gives real learning that students can use in their daily life or even start their own career. Many students have now become successful astrologers, vastu experts, numerologists, and healers.

All the notes and teachings are based on Vedas and Shastras. The aim is to keep India's ancient wisdom alive and help people understand how useful it still is in today's time.

In today's fast world, where people are stressed and confused, ancient knowledge is helping many find peace and direction. The All India Institute of Occult Science is bringing back the lost wisdom in a simple and modern way, making it useful for everyone.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)