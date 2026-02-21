Veteran actress Trisha Krishnan visited the sacred Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala on Thursday to seek divine blessings. Dressed in a simple pastel blue traditional outfit, the actress participated in the VIP Break Darshan, facilitated by the Sri Vani Trust, drawing significant attention from both devotees and local media. Following her visit, Trisha shared a series of peaceful photographs on Instagram, reflecting on the spiritual experience. "Best day. Still feeling it," she wrote in the caption, accompanying images of her at the revered shrine, often referred to as the "Temple of Seven Hills." Trisha Krishnan SLAMS TN BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran for ‘Distasteful’ Remark on Thalapathy Vijay and Her (View Post)

The visit comes during a busy period for the actress, who has remained a dominant figure in the South Indian film industry for over two decades. Known as the "Queen of South India," Trisha has recently made headlines not only for her cinematic work but also for her firm stance on personal privacy. Earlier this week, the actress issued a strong legal response through her counsel to address "distasteful" remarks made by a political figure. Her legal team emphasised her neutrality and demanded that her identity be defined solely by her professional achievements rather than personal or political commentary. TN BJP Chief Nainar Nagendran Apologises to Trisha Krishnan Over Derogatory Remark Also Involving Thalapathy Vijay.

Trisha’s visit to the Tirupati Balaji Temple follows a successful run in 2025, which saw the release of several high-profile projects. Most notably, she starred in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life alongside Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan, a project that marked a significant reunion for the iconic Nayakan duo. Her 2026 calendar remains packed with major releases across multiple languages:

Vishwambhara: A high-budget Telugu fantasy drama.

Sathuranga Vettai 2: A long-awaited Tamil thriller.

Ram: Her return to Malayalam cinema alongside Mohanlal.

Having debuted in 1999 after winning the Miss Chennai pageant, Trisha has sustained one of the most enduring careers in Indian cinema. Her filmography spans Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam industries, featuring landmark hits such as Ghilli, 96 and the Ponniyin Selvan franchise. The Venkateswara Temple, where she sought blessings, is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is considered one of the wealthiest and most visited religious sites in the world. Devotees believe the deity, Venkateswara, appeared on earth to guide mankind through the trials of the Kali Yuga.

