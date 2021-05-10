New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], May 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the growing demand for health boosters owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, the consumption of superfoods such as Amla has been on an all-time high across the globe and recently even in Korea. To meet the rising demand of Koreans for the immunity booster Indian gooseberries or Amla, KoreaShop 24, a leading business-to-business (B2B) company that facilitates trade between Indian and Korean market has recently closed a deal to export 1 container of Amla Powder worth 85 lakh to the land of the morning calm from the Indian shores in May 2021.

Nature Factory, a renowned Korean company with the help of KoreaShop 24 has signed the deal to import Amla Powder from one of India's Superfood traders and aims to increase the order in 2-3 months depending on the demand from the land also famous for its K-Pop and K-Dramas.

Acting as the bridge between the two nations, KoreaShop 24 provides information to suitable buyers and suppliers and helps the labels in reaching out to customers across the globe. Owing to the rising awareness regarding numerous health benefits, Amla due to its high-concentration of Vitamin C and rich source of antioxidant, has become a great go-to ingredient to keep the immunity up and tight by Korean customers too.

As per a market analysis report, the global Amla extract market size is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 and has driven the product demand hugely in both the countries lately. (Research by www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/amla-extract-market)

"We completely understand the gravity of the situation and the times we are all living in owing to the pandemic, however, we see this Amla trade deal as a silver lining amidst the crisis. We are happy that through KoreaShop 24, we are offering trade opportunities and enhancing the economy of both the nations. Not just this, since Amla is a great immunity booster, it gives me immense satisfaction that soon people of Korea will get their hands on this rich superfood and reap the health benefits from it," shares Seo Youngdoo, Official Spokesperson, KoreaShop 24.

Indian gooseberries due to its many health benefits will be making an entry into Korea soon. This first deal will open doors for other traders and suppliers as well to reach out to various countries through this middle channel for trade purposes. It will further open avenues for traders dealing in other such healthy superfoods and ingredients available in India in abundance and help bolster the economy a great deal.

Korea Shop24 is the leading business-to-business (B2B) Company that facilitates trade with Korean market, by providing information to suitable buyers and suppliers. They provide the complete and up to date information on Korean products and suppliers for buyers. Korea Shop 24 is the number one destination for buyers to source Korean products and for Korean sellers to find trade opportunities and promote their businesses online globally. This is an ideal portal forum for buyers and sellers of South Korea and around the world, who can interact with each other and conduct the business smoothly, securely and effectively. In a market that is continuously changing, the clients and suppliers are searching for collaborations that will bring efficiency and effectiveness to their business. The organization of B2B meetings promotes the business relationship that is a key to success. Korea shop 24 activates strategic partnerships for their clients and helps them to be highly effective in how they operate; to enhance imaging capability; to embrace chance with confidence so that they are ready to take on the next challenge. They work with organizations to transform their businesses because they believe that when the right people come together, opportunities appear, creativity flourishes and business grows.

