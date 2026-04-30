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New Delhi, April 30: Bucking the trend of releasing Exit poll numbers for Bengal Assembly elections, Axis My India – a renowned polling agency- on Thursday said that it has chosen not to release any seat or voting projections for the state because of the unprecedented silence of voters and their refusal to share inclination towards any outfit.​

Pradeep Gupta, the Director and MD of Axis My India, stated that his team observed an exceptionally high non-response rate from the voters, with approximately 70 per cent of the voters declining to participate in the survey, and hence, this left him with “very little choice” to present reliable and survey-based data on the electoral outcome.​ “The degree of hesitancy has been factored into the sampling models; a refusal rate of this magnitude exceeds historical norms and introduces a high degree of non-response bias,” he further said, shedding light on the reasons behind withholding the poll estimates.​ Why Axis My India Will Not Release West Bengal Exit Poll Result 2026?.

The noted psephologist, in a press note, stated, “Such elevated non-response levels constrain the reliability of vote-share estimation. In a competitive electoral context, the risk of skew arising from selective disclosure and silent voter behaviour becomes disproportionally high, thereby limiting the robustness of any derived projections.”​ According to him, the Axis My India deputed a team of 80 surveyors to conduct surveys across the state and gather the opinions of over 13,000 respondents to gauge the public mood on the ground. He also ventured into the field to assess ground conditions and validate survey processes.​ Assam Exit Poll Results 2026: BJP To Retain Power, Says Axis My India; Check Party-Wise Seat Predictions.

Axis My India Skips Bengal Exit Poll Release Over Voter Non-Disclosure

After failing to garner it on the ground, largely due to “voters' silence,” the polling agency has deliberately chosen not to release the exit poll estimates for the state.​ Meanwhile, as many as 8 pollsters have released their seat and voting projections for the Bengal elections, which witnessed a spirited campaign by the BJP and TMC, followed by a high-voltage contest.​ Out of 8, 4 exit polls have predicted the uprooting of the Mamata regime, 2 have forecast a neck-and-neck BJP vs TMC battle, while 2 others believe that TMC will get a comfortable mandate, facilitating its return to power for a record fourth term.​

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Axis My India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).