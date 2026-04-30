Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Kagiso Rabada Dismisses Ace Batter Following Brutal Five-Boundary Over in GT vs RCB IPL 2026

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In a high-octane powerplay exchange at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat Titans’ Kagiso Rabada secured the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli during the GT vs RCB match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The dismissal followed a remarkable sequence where the Bengaluru opener struck five consecutive boundaries off the South African fast bowler, providing one of the most dramatic spectacles of the season thus far. You can find the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match scorecard here.

The Boundary Blitz

After Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to field, Virat Kohli appeared intent on maintaining his prolific form. Facing Kagiso Rabada in the second over of the innings, Kohli executed a masterclass in aggressive stroke-play, dispatching five successive deliveries to the boundary.

The sequence of fours saw Kohli race to 28 runs from just 12 balls, momentarily placing the Titans’ frontline attack under immense pressure. The flurry of boundaries drew a massive reaction from the Ahmedabad crowd and quickly became a focal point for fans on social media.

Virat Kohli Hits 5 Fours

Kagiso Rabada Strikes Back

However, the veteran South African seamer demonstrated significant composure to recover from the onslaught. On the second ball of his second over, Rabada adjusted his line and length to induce a mistake from the ace batter as Kohli mistimed his shot trying to play across the line, only to hand a simple catch to Rashid Khan at mid-wicket. Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The breakthrough came as a relief for the home side, effectively stalling Bengaluru’s momentum just as they looked set for a record-breaking powerplay total. Kohli’s departure for 28 off 13 balls forced Royal Challengers Bengaluru to consolidate their innings earlier than anticipated.

Kohli has been the cornerstone of the Bengaluru batting order this year, entering GT vs RCB IPL 2026 match with 351 runs and a tournament average exceeding 80. His aggressive start further solidified his contention for the Orange Cap.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 08:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).