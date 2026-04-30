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A shocking incident of gun violence in the United States has left three women injured after a Taco Bell employee allegedly opened fire during a dispute over a drink. The incident occurred on April 27 at a Taco Bell outlet in West Palm Beach, Florida, during lunchtime hours.

According to police reports, 20-year-old D’Mari Jy’Quan Patterson provided a cup of water to three women who entered the restaurant. The situation escalated when Patterson noticed one of the customers filling the cup with soda instead of water. Witnesses say Patterson became visibly agitated and began shouting at the woman, drawing attention from others inside the outlet.

Videos recorded by customers captured the heated exchange. As tensions rose, the sound of a firearm being cocked was reportedly heard. Moments later, Patterson allegedly fired a shot, striking one woman who collapsed immediately. Another woman suffered a graze wound, while the third attempted to flee the scene. ‘Brown Indian Boy’ Racially Abused, Turned Into Office S*x Slave by JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini.

Taco Bell Employee Opens Fire Over Soda Dispute in Florida

One person was injured after a shooting inside a West Palm Beach Taco Bell that reportedly began with an argument over a soft drink. pic.twitter.com/sjLL0x9eZW — 🅽🅴🆁🅳🆈 (@Nerdy_Addict) April 28, 2026

Authorities say Patterson pursued the third woman outside the restaurant and fired another shot, which hit a window near the entrance. After the shooting, he returned inside the establishment. The injured women managed to drive themselves to a nearby hospital for treatment, where two were treated for minor injuries.

Patterson later contacted law enforcement, claiming he acted in self-defence, alleging the women had weapons and rushed him and a coworker. However, investigators found no evidence supporting his claims. According to the arrest affidavit, Patterson was an active participant in the argument and escalated the situation. Lorna Hajdini Sued: JPMorgan Executive Accused of S*xual Assault, Drugging and Racial Abuse of Junior Employee; Bank Denies. Claims

Police stated that Patterson unlawfully threatened violence and discharged a firearm, creating fear among the victims. He has since been arrested and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 27. The incident has once again raised concerns over gun violence and safety in public spaces across the US.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 08:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).