Jabalpur Boat Tragedy: 4 Dead, 18 Missing After Storm Capsizes Tourist Boat in Bargi Dam Reservoir (Watch Videos)

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Bhopal/Jabalpur, April 30: A devastating accident occurred at the Bargi Dam reservoir in Jabalpur on Thursday evening, claiming four lives after a sudden and violent storm caused a tourist bimini-top boat to capsize. More persons are feared drowned as there is no trace of 18 passengers who remain missing. The incident occurred near Khamariya Island, a popular destination within the vast backwaters of the Narmada River, as heavy winds and turbulent weather conditions swept through the region unexpectedly.

Preliminary police reports and inputs from local authorities indicate that the boat was carrying more than 30 passengers at the time of the tragedy. As the storm intensified, the boat lost stability against the rising waves and overturned, plunging dozens of tourists into the deep waters of the reservoir. Rescue efforts were initiated shortly after the alarm was raised, with the Bargi Police and a specialised team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arriving at the scene to conduct search operations under extremely challenging conditions. Jabalpur Boat Accident: 4 Dead, 18 Missing As Cruise Boat With 40 Aboard Capsizes in Bargi Dam Amid Sudden Storm.

Anjul Ayank Mishra, City Superintendent of Police for the Bargi zone, confirmed that four bodies have been recovered from the water so far. While 15 individuals were successfully rescued through the swift intervention of emergency teams and local divers, a significant number of passengers remain unaccounted for. Current estimates suggest that approximately 18 people are still missing, though official figures are being continuously updated as passenger details are cross-verified with survivor accounts and available records.

The Bargi Dam is a major hub for water tourism in Madhya Pradesh, and the evening cruise is a primary attraction for visitors to the region. Eyewitnesses described a scene of chaos as the sky darkened and high-velocity winds struck the reservoir, leaving the crew with little time to navigate to safety. Local administration officials have stated that the primary cause of the capsizing appears to be the sheer intensity of the weather event, which overwhelmed the boat’s capacity to remain upright in the turbulent waters. Mathura Boat Accident: Death Toll Rises to 10 As Boat Carrying 30 Devotees Collides With Floating Bridge in Yamuna River, Several Missing (Watch Videos).

Storm Triggers Boat Capsize in Jabalpur

VIDEO | Jabalpur: Eighteen people rescued after a tourist cruise capsized in Bargi Dam; 15 to 18 people are reported missing. Rescue operation is underway. (Soure: Third Party) (Full video available on https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/CfadPFcKcG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 30, 2026

VIDEO | Jabalpur: Search operations are underway for missing passengers after a tourist cruise capsized in Bargi Dam; eighteen people have been rescued, while 15 to 18 remain missing. (Soure: Third Party) (Full video available on https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/D6SsWBluNo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 30, 2026

Rescue operations are continuing despite the logistical difficulties posed by fading light and the vast expanse of the reservoir. Divers are focusing their search around the submerged boat and the surrounding currents near Khamariya Island. Regional authorities have expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved families, while emphasising that every available resource is being deployed to locate those who remain missing in the aftermath of the tragedy.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 08:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).