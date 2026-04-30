Business News | Ammucare Advances a 22-Year Humanitarian Legacy with the Launch of Compassion on Wheels

cliQ India Media Pvt. Ltd

Greater Noida (Uttra Pradesh) [India], April 30: Ammucare Charitable Trust has inaugurated its Compassion on Wheels food distribution vehicle, further strengthening a humanitarian legacy that has served communities across India for over 22 years.

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Over the past two decades, Ammucare has cultivated a sustained grassroots presence, providing freshly prepared meals daily across 19 locations across India through its Annadan initiatives. Its work encompasses food distribution, child care, education, healthcare support and broader community welfare, all delivered with an emphasis on dignity, continuity and impact.

The Trust nurtures children at Mohanji Ka Aangan across 11 locations in India, offering a stable and supportive environment for their growth and well-being. It also administers Mohanji Home for Seniors in Thiruvannamalai as its own initiative, ensuring care, security and dignity for the elderly.

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Ammucare has long supported access to education through scholarships and sponsorships for deserving students who lack financial means. It continues to provide emergency medical assistance to individuals in critical need.

Complementing these efforts, the organisation advances women empowerment through structured skill development programmes that foster self-reliance and sustainable livelihoods.

Collectively, these initiatives reflect a comprehensive and enduring commitment to social welfare. The introduction of Compassion on Wheels represents a strategic expansion, enhancing mobility and enabling more efficient outreach to underserved communities.

The launch in Greater Noida was marked by a formal gathering attended by spiritual leaders and community representatives, including Chief Guest, Shri Guruji Goswami Sushil Giri Ji Maharaj, Maharishi Bhrigu Peethadheeswar and National Convenor, Bhartiya Sarva Dharm Sansad; Guest of Honour, Brahmarishi Dr Mohanji, Spiritual Master and Global Humanitarian and Founder of Ammucare Charitable Trust and Mohanji Foundation; Shri Surjit Singh Azad, Vice Chairman, Bangla Sahib Gurudwara; Father Sebastian, Principal, St Fidelis School, Aligarh; and Swami Veer Singh Hittkari Maharaj, National Press Secretary, Akhil Bhartiya Ravidasia Dharam Sangathan Bharat; Haji Syed Salman Chisty, Ajmer Sharif Dargah; Father Bento; and Father Herman Normen.

Ammucare was founded by Brahmarishi Dr Mohanji, who also established the Mohanji Foundation, a global platform engaged in humanitarian initiatives, spiritual awareness and community development. Together, they embody a unified vision that integrates local action with a broader global framework of service.

With the addition of Compassion on Wheels, Ammucare continues to expand its outreach while remaining firmly anchored in its guiding principles of compassion, responsibility and sustained service.

About AmmucareAmmucare Charitable Trust is a humanitarian organisation engaged in Annadan, child care, education, healthcare, women empowerment and social welfare. With over 22 years of service across India, it remains committed to inclusive and sustainable community development.

Media ContactPh +91 8754486313 | info@ammucare.org www.ammucare.org

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