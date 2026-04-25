VMPL

Kolkata (West bengal) [India], April 25: Aparup Futsal Schools has announced a landmark partnership with the globally acclaimed Professional Football Scouts Association (PFSA UK) to introduce a Free Level 1 Football Scouting Course for Indian players, coaches, and football enthusiasts. The initiative aims to provide access to internationally recognised talent identification and scouting education.

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This collaboration represents a significant step toward addressing the knowledge gap in football scouting across India, where a vast pool of young talent often remains undiscovered due to the absence of structured scouting pathways.

Founder Director Aparup Chakraborty said:

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"Our vision is to create a meaningful bridge between futsal and football in India. We have already launched a free futsal coaching platform in partnership with Spain's Profive Academy to help coaches learn the technical foundations of futsal. Now through this collaboration with an esteemed organisation like PFSA UK, we are now extending that mission by offering Indian coaches and players free access to world-class football scouting education. This will help them identify and develop young talent with greater accuracy, professionalism, and long-term vision."

The free Level 1 course is expected to benefit:

- Grassroots and youth coaches

- School football trainers

- Aspiring scouts and performance analysts

- Former players pursuing careers in football

- Club administrators and academies

- Young players seeking to understand professional standards

Founder Director David Hobson of Professional Football Scouts Association said:

"PFSA is proud to support the growth of football education in India. Our mission has always been to make high-quality scouting knowledge accessible and to help develop the next generation of football professionals worldwide."

Senior Director Adam Hobson added:

"This collaboration further strengthens Aparup Futsal Schools's mission to bring international football education opportunities to India and create stronger pathways for future players, coaches, scouts, and football professionals."

This partnership reinforces Aparup Futsal Schools's commitment to introducing global best practices to Indian football and supporting the long-term growth of the sport through education, innovation, and grassroots development.

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