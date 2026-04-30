Park Dong Bin, South Korean Actor Also Known as the ‘Juice Guy’, Dies at 56

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Veteran South Korean actor Park Dong-bin, widely known for his viral "juice reaction" meme, was found dead on Wednesday at a restaurant he was preparing to open in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. He was 56 years old. Local authorities reported that an acquaintance discovered Park’s body around 4:25 p.m. at the business site in the Jangan-dong area. Veteran Bollywood Actor Bharat Kapoor Dies at 80: Know About His Film and TV Career.

Police Investigation into Park Dong Bin's Death

The Pyeongtaek Police Station stated on Thursday that investigators found no immediate signs of foul play or forced entry at the scene. While the cause of death has not been officially confirmed, authorities are currently looking into the specific circumstances surrounding his passing.

The discovery occurred while Park was in the middle of launching a new business venture. An associate who had been helping with the restaurant's preparations was the one to alert the police after finding the actor.

Park Dong Bin and the ‘Juice Guy’ Phenomenon

Born Park Jong-moon in 1970, the actor became an accidental internet sensation due to a scene in the 2012 MBC morning drama It Was Love. In the scene, his character learns shocking news while drinking, leading him to spit a mouthful of orange juice back into his glass in a perfectly timed, dramatic fashion.

The clip became one of South Korea’s most recognisable memes, earning him the nickname "Juice Guy." Park often embraced the title with good humour, appearing on variety shows to discuss the unintended fame the 12-year-old clip brought to his long career.

Park Dong Bin's Acting Career

Beyond his viral fame, Park was a respected veteran of the South Korean entertainment industry. He made his professional debut in the landmark 1998 action film Shiri and went on to build a prolific resume in both film and television.

His notable film credits include Volcano High, How to Keep My Love, and The Huntresses. On the small screen, he was a fixture in historical and contemporary dramas, appearing in Rustic Period, Immortal Admiral Yi Sun-sin, and The Great Wives.

Park Dong Bins Personal Life

Park married actress Lee Sang-yi in February 2020. He is survived by his wife and their daughter.

A wake for the actor is currently being held at the Domin Funeral Hall in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province. A funeral service is scheduled for Friday morning, after which his remains will be interred at Woosung Memorial Park.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Korea Herald), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).