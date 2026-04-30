Upcoming Car Launches in May 2026: From Toyota eBella and Honda City Facelift to Tata Sierra EV and MG Majestor; List of Cars Coming Next Month

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The second quarter of 2026 is witnessing significant momentum in the Indian automotive sector following a busy start to the year. After several updates in April, manufacturers are now preparing a diverse lineup of electric vehicles, hybrids, and premium SUVs for May 2026.

The upcoming month will see a mix of brand-new global products and updated versions of established models. Notably, major players like Toyota and Tata Motors are expanding their electric portfolios, while Honda is strengthening its hybrid presence in the country. Renault Group India Seeks NCLT Approval to Restructure Operations, Plans to Separate Powertrain Unit to Boost Export Strategy.

Toyota eBella Price in India, Specifications and Features (Expected)

Toyota is set to introduce its first electric SUV, the eBella, which is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki eVitara with a unique exterior design. While prices will be revealed soon, the model will include Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) options.

Specifications: The SUV offers two battery options: a 49 kWh pack (144 PS/189 Nm) with a 440 km range, and a 61 kWh pack (174 PS/189 Nm) providing a range of 543 km.

Features: It includes twin 10.2-inch screens, a 10-speaker JBL audio system, ventilated front seats, a fixed panoramic glass roof, 7 airbags, and ADAS.

Honda City Facelift Price in India, Specifications and Features (Expected)

Scheduled for launch on 22 May 2026, this second major facelift for the fifth-generation sedan brings cosmetic tweaks and premium feature additions.

Specifications: It retains the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol (Manual/CVT) and the 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine (e-CVT).

Features: Expected updates include a 360-degree camera, a larger touchscreen, Level 2 ADAS, seat ventilation, and electric driver seat adjustment.

Honda ZR-V Price in India, Specifications and Features (Expected)

Also arriving on 22 May 2026, the ZR-V is a mid-size hybrid SUV positioned between the HR-V and CR-V. As a CBU (Completely Built Up) unit, it is expected to carry a premium price tag.

Specifications: It features a 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine with two electric motors, delivering 181 bhp and 315 Nm of torque via an e-CVT.

Features: The cabin offers a 9-inch touchscreen, Google Assistant, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, a heads-up display, and an electric tailgate.

Tata Sierra EV Price in India, Specifications and Features (Expected)

Tata Motors aims to launch the Sierra EV towards the end of May 2026. It distinguishes itself from the ICE version with an exclusive closed grille and EV-specific wheels.

Specifications: Likely to share the 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery packs from the Harrier EV, it will offer RWD and AWD configurations and a real-world range of approximately 500 km.

Features: The SUV will feature a triple display setup, a 5-star safety rating, and multiple ADAS functions.

MG Majestor Price in India, Specifications and Features (Expected)

After delays in April, MG is expected to announce the prices for its D+ segment SUV, the Majestor, in May 2026.

Specifications: Powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine producing 213 hp and 479 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and 4x4 drivetrain.

Features: This off-road capable SUV includes triple differential locks, crawl control, massage seats, 3-zone climate control, and a nearly 3-meter wheelbase. Electric Vehicles in India: EV Sector Sees 25% Sales Growth in FY26, Faces Affordability and Infrastructure Hurdles.

May 2026 could introduce some new vehicles which are not mentioned in the above list. It could include two-wheelers, four-wheelers or any commercial vehicles.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).