Shilpa Shetty’s Viral ‘Husband on the Line’ Comment; the True Story Behind Raj Kundra’s Spiritual Shift

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The phrase "My husband did come on line" (often quoted as "My husband has come on the line") was a playful, tongue-in-cheek remark made by Shilpa Shetty in a viral social media video. Far from being a serious commentary on their marriage, the comment was a lighthearted "roast" that resonated with fans due to the couple's well-known sense of humour. Here is the breakdown of why she said it and what it actually meant: Shilpa Shetty’s Businessman Husband Raj Kundra Summoned by Court in INR 150 Crore Bitcoin Scam Case.

Raj Kundra Reacts to Viral Reel – Watch Video

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Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Line Par’ Joke Goes Viral

The statement comes from a light-hearted video featuring Shilpa Shetty teasing her husband Raj Kundra about his recent behaviour, using the popular Hinglish phrase “Aana line par” (to come on the line), which loosely means someone has finally “fallen in line” or started behaving properly. In the clip, Shilpa jokingly suggests that after her constant “guidance,” Raj has finally begun listening to her, turning the moment into a relatable husband-wife joke. The remark is part of their ongoing social media banter, where Shilpa plays the “boss” of the house while Raj appears as the “reformed” husband, a dynamic that fans have come to enjoy through their humorous reels and couple content.

Raj Kundra’s Spiritual Shift

The video gained even more attention as it coincided with Raj Kundra’s recent public reflections on his spiritual journey. He has spoken about his growing inclination toward Sikhism and adopting a more disciplined lifestyle. Fans quickly connected this shift with Shilpa Shetty’s playful remark that he has “come on the line,” joking that her influence along with his spiritual grounding has finally “tamed” his mischievous side. The overlap of humour and personal transformation made the moment even more relatable and widely shared online. Shilpa Shetty Shares Romantic Moment With Raj Kundra, Actress Posts Dreamy Video With Husband on Song ‘Jogiya’ From Raj’s Upcoming Punjabi Film ‘Mehar’.

Raj Kundra Clarifies ‘Line Par’ Video

To ensure there was no misunderstanding, Raj Kundra later clarified the video on his own social media. He laughed off the "controversy," stating, "Shilpa has a great sense of humour. It was just a fun moment between us. In every happy marriage, the wife eventually brings the husband 'on the line'!" The clip went viral because it captured a relatable "middle-class" Indian couple dynamic. Using a typical "aunty-style" phrase like "husband line pe aa gaya" made the superstar couple feel incredibly grounded and funny to their millions of followers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instant Bollywood), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).