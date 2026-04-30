‘Sasta OnlyFans’: Neha Sharma Faces Backlash for Charging INR 290 for ‘Exclusive Content’ on Instagram

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Bollywood actress Neha Sharma has found herself at the centre of a social media controversy following the launch of her "Exclusive Content" subscription on Instagram. While the platform offers creators a way to monetise their following, Sharma’s decision to charge fans INR 290 per month has sparked a wave of criticism. Critics and online commenters have begun labelling the move as "Soft OnlyFans," questioning the nature of the content and the actress’s motivations for adopting the paywall model. ED Attaches INR 7.93 Crore Assets of Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa, Sonu Sood Among Seven Celebrities in 1xBet Betting App Case.

Neha Sharma Launches ‘Exclusive Content’ on Instagram

The subscription service, integrated directly into Instagram’s interface, promises paying followers access to content not available to the general public. This includes "exclusive" behind-the-scenes reels, personal updates, and specialised photo sets.

Reports indicate that the service has already gained significant traction despite the backlash. With nearly 10,000 active subscribers, the venture is estimated to generate roughly INR 29 lakh in monthly revenue. While the actress maintains that the platform is a space for her most dedicated fans to connect more deeply, the lack of transparency regarding what constitutes "exclusive content" has fueled much of the online debate.

Neha Sharma’s ‘Exclusive Content’ Subscription Details

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Netizen Reactions to Neha Sharma's Instagram Subscription

The move has polarised the digital community, with many taking to X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit to voice their displeasure. A significant portion of the criticism centres on the comparison to adult-oriented platforms. Commenters have frequently used terms like "OnlyFans Lite" to describe the subscription, suggesting that the monetisation of a celebrity's personal life feels out of place for a mainstream film star.

Neha Sharma's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial)

Many users pointed out Sharma’s established career and her family’s political background, questioning the necessity of charging fans for digital access. Some expressed disappointment, claiming that the "exclusive" content often consists of the same glamorous photoshoots already common on her public feed.

Netizens React to Neha Sharma's Instagram Subscription Service

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Conversely, a smaller group of supporters argued that Sharma is simply treating her social media as a business, asserting that influencers and actors alike have the right to monetise their digital presence in an evolving creator economy.

Neha Sharma's Career and Filmography

Despite the social media storm, Neha Sharma remains a consistent figure in the Indian entertainment industry. Having made her debut in the 2007 Telugu film Chirutha and gained Bollywood fame with Crook (2010), she has built a diverse portfolio over two decades. Sharma Sisters Neha and Aisha Twin in Black at the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2025 (View Pics and Video).

In recent years, Sharma has successfully transitioned into the OTT space with the legal thriller series Illegal, which earned her critical praise across three seasons. Her recent film appearances include a cameo in the 2024 hit Bad Newz and a leading role in the 2023 comedy Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

Looking ahead, she is slated to appear in the highly anticipated Hera Pheri 3, signalled by her continued presence in big-budget productions even as she navigates the complexities of her digital brand.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).